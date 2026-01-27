Objection to Magh Mela incident

Agnihotri also referred to the recent incident where Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati was allegedly prevented from taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam during Mauni Amavasya at the Magh Mela in Prayagraj.

He questioned the role of the local administration and said such incidents showed an erosion of faith, freedom of expression, and republican values.

Agnihotri stated that when governments adopt policies that divide society, it becomes necessary to “awaken” them. He said he could no longer remain part of such a system.

Allegation of being held hostage: Agnihotri makes serious claims

After resigning, Agnihotri made a serious allegation against the district administration. He claimed that when he went to meet Bareilly District Magistrate Avinash Singh at his residence, he was held hostage for 45 minutes.

Agnihotri alleged that a call came from Lucknow and that he was verbally abused. He claimed officials said, “Pandit paagal ho gaya hai,” and that he should be kept there all night.

He said he was released only after the intervention of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP).

Agnihotri also said he was instructed to vacate his official residence within two hours.

District Magistrate denies allegations DM Avinash Singh rejects claims

District Magistrate Avinash Singh strongly denied Agnihotri’s allegations. He said that when Agnihotri came to meet him, several senior officials were present, including ADMs, SDMs, Circle Officers, LIU officials, and the SSP.

The DM described the claims of being held hostage as completely baseless and said there was no mistreatment or abusive language.

When asked about Agnihotri’s resignation, the DM said, “No comment.”