What Led to Back-to-Back Resignations of UP Officers Over Faith and Policy Issues
UP has been shaken by resignations of two officers within two days. Ayodhya GST deputy commissioner Prashant Kumar Singh quit citing moral support for CM and PM amid Shankaracharya row. Earlier, Bareilly City Magistrate Alankar Agnihotri resigned.
Fresh resignations trigger political and administrative debate
Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a rare and serious development after two senior government officers resigned within two days, citing moral distress, policy disagreements and concerns over faith and freedom. The resignations have sparked political reactions, public debate and questions about pressure within the administrative system.
The two officers are Prashant Kumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of the Uttar Pradesh GST department posted in Ayodhya, and Alankar Agnihotri, City Magistrate of Bareilly.
Both resignations are linked, directly or indirectly, to the ongoing controversy involving Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, government policies, and recent administrative actions.
Ayodhya GST officer quits citing moral reasons
Prashant Kumar Singh resigns in support of CM and PM
Prashant Kumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner in the UP GST department, resigned from service on Tuesday. Singh said his decision was driven by moral responsibility and emotional distress.
Speaking to news agency ANI after submitting his resignation, Singh said he was deeply hurt by what he described as baseless allegations made by Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“In favour of the government and to oppose Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand, I have resigned,” Singh said. He added that he had been disturbed for the past two days due to the allegations against the CM and PM.
Resignation sent directly to Governor
Singh said he had sent his resignation papers directly to the Governor of Uttar Pradesh. He explained that since he draws his salary from the government, he felt it was his duty to take a stand when the top elected leaders were, in his view, being insulted.
“I felt I could not remain silent. I took this step after thinking carefully,” Singh said.
He also said he had been under mental stress for several days and had reached the decision after deep thought.
Plans for social work after resignation
Singh said that once his resignation is accepted, he plans to work for society using his personal resources. As of now, there has been no official confirmation from the Governor’s office regarding the acceptance of his resignation.
Bareilly City Magistrate resigns over UGC regulations
Alankar Agnihotri quits service a day earlier
A day before Singh’s resignation, Bareilly City Magistrate Alankar Agnihotri resigned from service on Monday. Agnihotri is a 2019-batch Provincial Civil Service (PCS) officer.
He cited deep disagreement with government policies, particularly the newly notified Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026, issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
Agnihotri sent his resignation by email to Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Bareilly District Magistrate Avinash Singh.
Objection to UGC’s equity regulations Officer calls rules a “black law”
In his resignation letter, Agnihotri described the new UGC regulations as a “black law”. He alleged that the rules could disturb the academic environment in colleges and universities.
The regulations, notified on January 13, aim to prevent caste-based discrimination by asking institutions to set up special committees, helplines, and monitoring systems, especially for SC, ST, and OBC students.
However, Agnihotri claimed that these provisions could instead lead to discrimination against general category students, especially Brahmins, and could spark social unrest.
Talking to reporters after attending the Republic Day function, Agnihotri alleged that the rules could result in “atrocities against Brahmins”.
Link to Shankaracharya controversy
Objection to Magh Mela incident
Agnihotri also referred to the recent incident where Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati was allegedly prevented from taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam during Mauni Amavasya at the Magh Mela in Prayagraj.
He questioned the role of the local administration and said such incidents showed an erosion of faith, freedom of expression, and republican values.
Agnihotri stated that when governments adopt policies that divide society, it becomes necessary to “awaken” them. He said he could no longer remain part of such a system.
Allegation of being held hostage: Agnihotri makes serious claims
After resigning, Agnihotri made a serious allegation against the district administration. He claimed that when he went to meet Bareilly District Magistrate Avinash Singh at his residence, he was held hostage for 45 minutes.
Agnihotri alleged that a call came from Lucknow and that he was verbally abused. He claimed officials said, “Pandit paagal ho gaya hai,” and that he should be kept there all night.
He said he was released only after the intervention of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP).
Agnihotri also said he was instructed to vacate his official residence within two hours.
District Magistrate denies allegations DM Avinash Singh rejects claims
District Magistrate Avinash Singh strongly denied Agnihotri’s allegations. He said that when Agnihotri came to meet him, several senior officials were present, including ADMs, SDMs, Circle Officers, LIU officials, and the SSP.
The DM described the claims of being held hostage as completely baseless and said there was no mistreatment or abusive language.
When asked about Agnihotri’s resignation, the DM said, “No comment.”
Political reactions pour in Congress, Samajwadi Party respond
The resignations drew strong political reactions.
Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai called Agnihotri’s resignation a serious issue. In an X post in Hindi, Rai said the alleged lathi charge on Shankaracharya and administrative pressure showed that under BJP rule, the Constitution, faith, and freedom of expression were under threat.
Senior Samajwadi Party leader and former Bareilly MP Praveen Singh Aron also reacted, saying the issue was not about caste or religion but about the dignity of administrative officers and constitutional values.
Support and public attention Mayor visits, Brahmin leaders gather
Bareilly Mayor Dr Umesh Gautam visited Agnihotri’s residence in the evening. He acknowledged shortcomings in the UGC regulations and said efforts would be made to address them.
Meanwhile, Brahmin leaders gathered at the state guest house in Bareilly, showing growing social concern around the issue.
Background on Shankaracharya row Title dispute and Magh Mela incident
The controversy involving Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, head of the Jyotish Peeth of Badrinath, began during the Magh Mela in Prayagraj.
On January 18, during Mauni Amavasya, the religious leader allegedly attempted to reach the Sangam in his chariot. Authorities said VIP movement was restricted due to heavy crowds.
After heated arguments, the Swami staged a protest and alleged mistreatment of his followers. Soon after, the Magh Mela Authority issued a notice questioning his continued use of the ‘Shankaracharya’ title, citing a Supreme Court order.
The Swami later sent an eight-page reply, demanding withdrawal of the notice and warning of legal action.
Growing questions over system and dissent
The back-to-back resignations of two officers on Republic Day week have raised serious questions about administrative pressure, policy disagreement, and freedom of expression within the system.
As of now, the government has not issued a formal response on either resignation.
With inputs from agencies
