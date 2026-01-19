Republic Day 2026 Explained: Why India Celebrates 77th Republic Day, Not 78th
The Republic Day Parade will be held on January 26, 2026, while the Beating the Retreat Full Dress Rehearsal will take place on January 28, followed by the Beating the Retreat ceremony on January 29.
Republic Day 2026: As India prepares to commemorate Republic Day in 2026, many people are wondering why this year's event is referred to as the 77th Republic Day rather than the 78th. Though this misunderstanding occurs frequently, the reason is simple if the counting process is known.
Why does 2026 mark the 77th Republic Day?
India formally became a republic on January 26, 1950, when the Constitution of India took effect, replacing the Government of India Act of 1935 and established India as a sovereign democratic republic. That day was marked as India's first Republic Day, hence the count began in 1950, not the next year.
Each successive January 26 adds one to the total:
The mistake is sometimes caused by calculating the number of years elapsed rather than how many times the event has been celebrated. The number of observances for Republic Day is measured in the same way that Independence Day (August 15) has been since 1947.
Historical and constitutional significance
Republic Day commemorates India's transition from colonial authority to a republic under its own Constitution. It celebrates the country's constitutional identity, democratic principles, and cultural diversity with a huge procession in New Delhi.
Republic Day Parade 2026
The Republic Day parade, which commemorates the nation's democratic legacy, will take place in New Delhi at Kartavya Path, as it does every year. The subject for the 2026 Republic Day celebration is "Vande Mataram" and the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" initiative, which show a patriotic attitude and a stress on self-reliance. This year's major guests are European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa.
The Republic Day Parade will take place on January 26, 2026, with the Beating the Retreat Full Dress Rehearsal on January 28 and the ceremony on January 29.
