New Delhi District Police has rolled out elaborate security and facilitation arrangements for the 77th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path on January 26.

Comprehensive Security Grid for R-Day

Multi-Layered Security Cordon

According to the Additional Commissioner of Police, New Delhi District, Devesh Mahla, a robust multi-layered security cordon comprising Delhi Police and paramilitary forces has been deployed across the district to ensure a safe and incident-free event.

High-Tech Surveillance Measures

The entire Kartavya Path area is under round-the-clock surveillance through an extensive network of CCTV cameras integrated with an advanced Facial Recognition System technology. Specialised anti-drone units and sniper teams have also been positioned on high-rise buildings to closely monitor the airspace and surrounding areas.

Preventive Actions and Verification Drives

As part of preventive measures, New Delhi District Police is carrying out extensive verification drives of hotels, guest houses, tenants and domestic help across the district to neutralise any potential security threats.

Guidelines and Facilitation for Attendees

Route Plans and Enclosure Details

To facilitate the movement of guests, the nomenclature of enclosures has been renamed after Indian rivers, and detailed route plans have been put in place. Invitees and ticket holders have been advised to carefully follow the instructions mentioned on their passes and refer to the official websites of the Ministry of Defence and Delhi Police for route maps, parking layouts and enclosure directions.

Metro Travel and Guidance

In coordination with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, regular announcements are being made at metro stations to guide invitees regarding entry and exit gates, routes to enclosures and prohibited items. Invitees for select enclosures have been advised to deboard at Udyog Bhawan and Central Secretariat Metro stations. Special invitees can also avail of free metro travel as per the instructions mentioned on their digital passes.

On-site Assistance and Prohibited Items

Delhi Police help desks have been set up at major locations around Kartavya Path, while public service announcements are being made at channeliser entry points to ensure smooth movement and hassle-free entry for all guests. Police have strictly prohibited the carrying of bags, electronic items other than mobile phones, sharp objects, inflammable materials and any other potentially dangerous items inside the enclosures.

Public Vigilance Urged

Citizens have been urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the nearest police personnel or by dialling the emergency number 112. (ANI)