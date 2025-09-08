Image Credit : AI meta

The country is recognised as having the highest number of young men and women under the age of 25 in the world. However, this youth potential is only beneficial if guided in the right direction. Reliance is playing its part in this effort. The Reliance Foundation has stepped forward to provide financial assistance to young people pursuing higher education. Every year, 5,000 undergraduate students are selected on merit and awarded scholarships. This ensures that financial difficulties do not hinder their education, giving the youth the opportunity to realise their dreams.

Students belonging to families with an annual income of less than Rs 15 lakh can apply for this scholarship. Those studying first year in any degree in the academic year 2025-26 are eligible. Those selected for this scholarship will receive financial assistance up to Rs 2 lakh till the completion of the degree. Reliance Foundation also provides assistance in some other matters.