- Home
- India
- Reliance Foundation Scholarships 2025: Get up to ₹6 Lakhs for UG and PG Studies; Apply Now!
Reliance Foundation Scholarships 2025: Get up to ₹6 Lakhs for UG and PG Studies; Apply Now!
Reliance Foundation Scholarships 2025 offer financial aid of ₹2–6 lakhs for UG and PG students in India. Eligible students can apply online to support their higher education. Don’t miss this opportunity to fund your studies. Apply now!
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Reliance Foundation Scholarships 2025-26
Many students find it difficult to pursue their education due to financial challenges. Particularly during higher education, many individuals choose to leave their studies and take up jobs out of self-respect, wishing not to burden their families. The Reliance Foundation supports such deserving and talented youth facing economic hardship. Each year, it offers special scholarships to those undertaking undergraduate and postgraduate studies. For the academic year 2025–26, the Reliance Foundation is now inviting applications from UG and PG students.
Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarship
The country is recognised as having the highest number of young men and women under the age of 25 in the world. However, this youth potential is only beneficial if guided in the right direction. Reliance is playing its part in this effort. The Reliance Foundation has stepped forward to provide financial assistance to young people pursuing higher education. Every year, 5,000 undergraduate students are selected on merit and awarded scholarships. This ensures that financial difficulties do not hinder their education, giving the youth the opportunity to realise their dreams.
Students belonging to families with an annual income of less than Rs 15 lakh can apply for this scholarship. Those studying first year in any degree in the academic year 2025-26 are eligible. Those selected for this scholarship will receive financial assistance up to Rs 2 lakh till the completion of the degree. Reliance Foundation also provides assistance in some other matters.
Eligible to apply for Reliance Foundation UG Scholarship
1. Must be an Indian citizen
2. Must have passed Intermediate with at least 60% marks.
3. Must be studying first year of degree in 2025-26 academic year. Only those pursuing regular full-time degree courses are eligible
4. Family annual income should be less than Rs 15 lakh.
5. Must score well in the written test.
6. Only 5000 people will be selected for this scholarship programme.
Ineligible to apply for Reliance Foundation UG Scholarship
1. Only students enrolled in the first year of their degree programme in this academic year are eligible. Those in the second or third year will not be considered.
2. Those doing degree through distance, online, hybrid, remote etc. non-regular methods are not eligible.
3. Must have studied Intermediate after 10th class. Diploma holders are not eligible for this scholarship.
4. Those doing two years, six years undergraduate degree are not eligible
5. Those who do not write the aptitude test conducted by Reliance Foundation, those caught cheating in the exam are ineligible.
Reliance Foundation UG Scholarship Selection Process
Eligible candidates should visit the official website of Reliance Foundation at scholarships.reliancefoundation.org and apply. The application should be completed with personal, academic information and contact details.
An online aptitude test will be conducted for the applied candidates. 60 multiple choice questions on topics like verbal ability, analytical and logical ability, numerical ability should be completed in 60 minutes. 5000 people will be selected based on the score achieved, academic and personal details.
Reliance Foundation Post Graduation Scholarship
Only 100 people who are doing post graduation in subjects that are in good demand in the future will be selected for this scholarship. That means this scholarship is available to those who do wonders in engineering, life sciences. Thus, those doing PG in Artificial Intelligence, Computer Sciences, Maths & Computing, Electronic & Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Renewable & New Energy, Material Science & Engineering, Life Sciences are eligible. This scholarship provides many opportunities, not just financial assistance.
However, the selection process for this PG scholarship is a bit tough. First there will be an exam, then an interview... 100 selected will be shown in this. They will be provided with financial assistance up to Rs.6 lakhs till the completion of their PG along with some other benefits.
Last date to apply for Reliance Foundation UG, PG Scholarships?
The application process for UG, PG scholarships offered by Reliance Foundation has started. It continues till October 4, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply immediately. If you have any doubts regarding these scholarships, you can WhatsApp to 7977100100. Or you can call the help line number (011) 41171414 or email RF.UGScholarships@reliancefoundation.org.