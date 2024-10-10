Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ratan Tata dies at 86: 9 lesser known facts about business tycoon

    Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, one of India's largest companies, died at 86. On Monday, the entrepreneur denied suspicions about his health in a social media post, stating that, owing to his age, he was having standard medical tests.

    article_image1
    Richa Barua
    First Published Oct 10, 2024, 12:32 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 10, 2024, 12:32 AM IST

    Ratan Naval Tata, sometimes known as Ratan Tata, requires no introduction. The industrialist, entrepreneur, and Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus is well-known for his humanitarian efforts on a national and worldwide scale. Born on December 28, 1937, he was nurtured by his grandmother, Navajbai Tata. 

    article_image2

    Ratan Tata awards

    Ratan Tata has received two of India's highest civilian honours, the Padma Vibhushan (2008) and the Padma Bhushan (2000), for his immense contributions to nation-building.

    article_image3

    Ratan Tata's family

    Jamsetji Tata, the founder of the Tata Group, is Ratan Tata's great-grandfather. His parents split when he was ten years old, and he was reared by his grandmother, Navajbai Tata, Ratanji Tata's wife.

    article_image4

    Why ​​​​​​​was Ratan Tata unmarried?

    It is important to note that he came close to marrying four times but could not do so for various reasons. He claimed that while working in Los Angeles, he fell in love. However, due to the 1962 Indo-China War, the girl's parents refused to transfer her to India. Afterwards, he never married.

    article_image5

    Ratan Tata Education

    Ratan Tata attended Campion School in Mumbai till the eighth grade, then Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai, and finally Bishop Cotton School in Shimla. He graduated from Riverdale Country School in New York City in 1955. 

    article_image6

    Ratan Tata's starting career

    Ratan Tata began his career with the Tata Group in 1961, and his first role was supervising Tata Steel's shop floor operations. He then attended Harvard Business School to complete his education. Ratan Tata is a graduate of Cornell University's College of Architecture.

    article_image7

    Ratan Tata's leadership

    Ratan Tata took TCS public in 2004. Under his leadership, the Tata Group gained worldwide recognition via the landmark acquisitions of Anglo-Dutch steelmaker Corus, British automobile manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover, and British tea giant Tetley.

    article_image8

    About Tata Nano

    In 2009, he vowed to create the cheapest automobile that India's middle class could buy. He fulfilled his promise and launched Tata Nano at ₹1 lakh.

    article_image9

    About Tata Scholarship Fund

    He was also famous for his generosity. Under his guidance, the Tata Group created the $28 million Tata Scholarship Fund at Cornell University to benefit Indian undergraduate students. In 2010, Tata Group contributed $50 million to create an executive facility at Harvard Business School (HBS), where he obtained his undergraduate education, known as Tata Hall. In 2014, the Tata Group gave ₹95 crore to IIT-Bombay, establishing the Tata Centre for Technology and Design (TCTD) to create design and engineering concepts for underserved populations.

