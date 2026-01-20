Ranchi Weather LATEST Update: How Will The Weather Be On Jan 20? Dense Fog, Severe Cold
Ranchi Weather LATEST Update: How much will the cold and fog affect Ranchi on January 20, 2026? Will the sun bring relief or will the cold persist? Read the full weather update
Ranchi Weather
On Jan 20, 2026, the severe cold will continue in Ranchi. The weather department says north-westerly winds have kept temps low. Min temps could be 8-10°C, max 22-24°C. It'll feel colder in the morning and at night.
Dense Fog
Dense fog may cover Ranchi on the morning of Jan 20. Visibility could drop to 500 meters, making driving tough. The sky will clear up with sun during the day, but the cold will return by evening.
Post Makar Sankranti Cold
Even after Makar Sankranti, the cold hasn't let up in Ranchi. The mercury is still below normal. In high-altitude areas like McCluskieganj, temps might drop near zero, making it feel colder in many parts of Jharkhand.
Wind Speeds
On Jan 20, wind speeds in Ranchi could be 10-15 km/h, making it feel colder. Air quality won't be great, with an AQI of 150-180. Pollution may cause breathing issues, especially for sensitive groups.
Warm Clothes
People are advised to wear warm clothes and avoid the cold wind. It's important to drink warm water and take precautions against colds. Kids and the elderly should stay indoors. The cold will be stable around Jan 20, with improvement after Jan 25.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.