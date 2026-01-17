Ranchi Weather LATEST Update: How Severe Will The Cold Wave Be On Jan 17; Check Forecast
Ranchi Weather LATEST Update: How cold will it be in Ranchi on January 17, 2026? What's the update on today's cold wave, fog, and poor air quality? Get the complete weather report
Cold Wave
No relief from the cold in Ranchi on Jan 17, 2026. The Met Dept says the cold wave continues, issuing a yellow alert. Max temps will be 20-22°C, with night temps at 6-8°C.
Cold Winds
Cold winds from the northwest at 15-20 km/h will hit Ranchi. This will make open areas feel much colder. The chill continues, with temps likely staying 4-5 degrees below normal.
Dense Fog
Dense fog may cover Ranchi until 8 AM, causing low visibility. Sunrise is at 6:32 AM, sunset at 5:25 PM. The fog will lift slightly, but the sky won't be clear. Drivers be careful.
AQI
Ranchi's air quality is also a concern. The AQI is expected to be 150-180 (moderate to poor). PM2.5 levels could hit 90-100 µg/m³. Wear a mask outside to avoid health issues.
Met Department
The Met Dept advises the elderly, kids, and those with respiratory issues to stay indoors. Wear warm clothes and drink warm water. This cold spell in Ranchi may continue for a few days.
