Ranchi Weather LATEST Update: Mild Cold, Sunshine Forecast Issued For Today; Check Here
Ranchi Weather LATEST Update: Today, Jan 19, Ranchi will have sunshine and light fog. So, will there be relief from the severe cold? Know the impact on temperature, health, and agriculture today in Ranchi
19th January Weather
On Jan 19, 2026, Ranchi's weather will be clear and sunny. There'll be light fog in the morning, but daytime sun will bring relief from the biting cold. Min temp 10-13°C, max 23-25°C.
Mornings
Mornings will be mildly cold around 10-13°C. As the day goes on, the temperature will reach 23-25°C. Wind speed will be 6-10 km/h, with 40-60% humidity. Morning fog may reduce visibility.
Min Temperature
On Jan 18, Ranchi's min temp was 9-11°C and max was 22-24°C. On Jan 20, temps may rise to a min of 12°C and max of 25°C. The cold is slowly easing in the second half of January.
Cold Winds
Avoid cold winds in the morning and evening. Wear warm clothes and take special care of the elderly and children. Be cautious while driving due to fog. The cold wave is ending, but the chill may linger.
Crops
The weather is favorable for farmers. Crops will be safe, and with low rain chances, irrigate as needed. January averages 17 mm of rain, so the weather is normal for agriculture.
