Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Winter Tightens Grip in Bengal as Temperatures Drop Further
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: A fresh spell of strong north winds is set to sweep across West Bengal from Tuesday evening, pushing temperatures further down. The weather department predicts persistent cold conditions and dense fog warnings
North Winds to Strengthen Cold Across the State
The weather department has forecast a renewed surge of north winds beginning Tuesday evening. This wind pattern is expected to intensify winter conditions across West Bengal, especially in the southern parts. Over the next two days, temperatures are likely to drop further and remain below normal. The cold spell is expected to continue through the period from Paush Sankranti into the early days of Magh, with no immediate relief in sight.
A western disturbance currently active over north-west India, along with another expected to arrive by Thursday, is contributing to the changing weather pattern. As a result, the chill is expected to persist, including on the day of Sankranti.
Night Temperatures to Stay Below Normal
In South Bengal, minimum temperatures over the next five days are expected to remain two to three degrees below normal. No major fluctuations in night temperatures are anticipated, meaning the cold will remain steady and consistent.
In North Bengal, night temperatures are also expected to remain stable over the next seven days, with little variation. Overall, the region will continue to experience typical peak winter conditions, with cold nights dominating most districts.
Fog Warning Issued in Several Districts
Alongside the drop in temperature, fog will be a major concern across the state. Light to moderate fog is expected in South Bengal over the next four days, with visibility possibly reducing to between 999 and 200 meters in some areas.
In North Bengal, fog conditions will be more severe. A yellow alert for dense fog has been issued in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and Uttar Dinajpur. Visibility in these districts may fall to as low as 50 meters, posing potential travel disruptions.
Meanwhile, Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 13.3°C on Tuesday morning, slightly below normal. The previous day’s maximum temperature stood at 23.7°C, also lower than average, confirming the ongoing cold trend in the city.
