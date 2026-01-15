The weather department has forecast a renewed surge of north winds beginning Tuesday evening. This wind pattern is expected to intensify winter conditions across West Bengal, especially in the southern parts. Over the next two days, temperatures are likely to drop further and remain below normal. The cold spell is expected to continue through the period from Paush Sankranti into the early days of Magh, with no immediate relief in sight.

A western disturbance currently active over north-west India, along with another expected to arrive by Thursday, is contributing to the changing weather pattern. As a result, the chill is expected to persist, including on the day of Sankranti.