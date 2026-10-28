4 5 Image Credit : Asianet News

Got only 33 votes out of 1,600

A Dainik Jagran report states that the village panchayat recorded a total of 1,600 votes. Everyone expected the villagers to vote for Om Prakash Bishnoi because of his massive online fame. The counting day revealed a different story as Bishnoi got only 33 votes and lost his deposit. He used a drug-free village campaign as his main election weapon. The village voters clearly rejected his pitch.