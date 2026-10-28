A guest has been permanently blacklisted from Taj Agra after allegedly slapping a waiter during a misunderstanding over restaurant service.

A guest has been permanently blacklisted from Taj Agra after allegedly slapping a waiter during a misunderstanding over restaurant service. The hotel's management took action after learning that the employee had kept the incident to himself, fearing that speaking up could jeopardise the dream job he had worked hard to secure.

The incident came to light through a LinkedIn post by Paritosh Ladhani, Joint Managing Director of SLMG Beverages Pvt Ltd and Sincere Developers, which manages the property. Ladhani explained how a service-related communication gap allegedly turned into physical assault and how the waiter's reaction left him deeply moved.

The waiter, identified as Kanti, was serving a guest at the hotel's restaurant when a misunderstanding reportedly arose due to Kanti's limited proficiency in English. The situation allegedly escalated when the guest slapped the employee.

“I blacklisted 1 guest from our Taj Agra property for life because of this horrible thing they did with our waiter!!” Paritosh wrote, making it clear that such behaviour would not be tolerated at the property.

However, what shocked Ladhani even more was that Kanti had not reported the alleged assault himself. When asked why he had remained silent, the waiter reportedly explained that he belonged to a poor farming family in a village near Agra and regarded his job at the hotel as a dream come true.

“I didn’t want to do anything that could risk/ruin it!” Kanti told him, as recounted in the LinkedIn post.

The response brought home the difficult position the employee found himself in. For Kanti, the job represented an opportunity he had worked hard to achieve, and the fear of losing it was apparently strong enough to keep him silent even after the alleged mistreatment.

Ladhani said he was furious when he learned what had happened. He decided to blacklist the guest from the property the following day and confirmed that the ban remained in place.

Taking a firm stand against workplace mistreatment, he stressed that a guest's financial standing, influence or spending power could never justify humiliating or physically assaulting an employee.

“ABSOLUTELY NO ONE has the right to disrespect someone from my team. Let alone physically abuse them!!”

Ladhani also highlighted the responsibility employers have to protect their staff, particularly when employees feel too vulnerable to speak up for themselves. He argued that the onus should not fall on workers alone to defend their dignity when they fear the consequences of reporting abuse.

“If our employees are afraid to stand up for their dignity, it's OUR responsibility to stand up for them!”

The LinkedIn post drew considerable support from users, with several applauding Ladhani's decision to permanently ban the guest. Some also urged him to pursue a formal complaint over the alleged assault, while others questioned why the guest's identity had not been made public.