Raipur Weather Update: How Will The Weather Be On Republic Day? Know Forecast
Raipur Weather LATEST Update: Will it be sunny or cold in Raipur on January 26, 2026? Get the exact weather update for the day's temperature, sun, and dry weather
Today's Weather
On Jan 26, 2026, Raipur's weather is expected to be clear and dry. It will be sunny on Republic Day, making for a pleasant day. Wear light warm clothes for chilly mornings.
Temperature
At 6 AM, the temp will be around 14°C. It'll get sunnier, hitting 26°C in the afternoon. Expect 24°C at 5 PM and 16°C at 10 PM. A cool northeast breeze will blow at 8-10 km/h.
Fog
The sky will be mostly clear all day with no chance of rain or fog. The UV index is moderate, so wear sunscreen. Cool mornings and a sunny day will make it very comfortable.
Sun
The minimum temp of 13-14°C and maximum of 27-28°C are normal for January in Raipur. The weather will be dry all day. The sun may feel strong. Temps will be stable, with no disruptions.
Republic Day
The weather is great for Republic Day parades. Wear light warm clothes for the morning/evening. Drink plenty of water and use sunscreen. Raipur residents can enjoy a peaceful day.
