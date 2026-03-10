Delhi Minister Ashish Sood slammed AAP after the HC stayed a lower court's remarks against the CBI in the excise policy case. He alleged Manish Sisodia destroyed 43 SIMs and 170 phones, contradicting AAP's claims of no corruption.

Sood Slams AAP, Alleges Destruction of Evidence

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood on Monday slammed Aam Aadmi Party over claims of High Court not staying the lower court's observation sin Delhi's excise policy case. He asserted that AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had destroyed at least 43 SIM cards and 170 mobile phones were broken.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, he underlined that the High Court has stayed the lower court's observations after the CBI filed its appeal. "The High Court has stayed the lower court's observations. Today's High Court decision and comments prove that the events that unfolded in the lower court and the AAP have already begun celebrating. Today, when the CBI filed its appeal in the High Court, the Delhi High Court stayed the observations made against CBI employees. This was AAP's entire claim: that the CBI was misused... How shamelessly AAP was claiming there was no case. 170 mobile phones were broken. Manish Sisodia destroyed 43 SIM cards. The CAG report noted a loss of over 2,000 crore rupees. AAP dared to claim that there was no corruption," he stated.

High Court Stays Lower Court's Remarks Against CBI

Earlier on Monday, the Delhi High Court stayed the operation of adverse remarks made against the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and its investigating officer in the trial court's order, which had discharged all 23 accused in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

Additionally, the High Court directed the trial court to defer proceedings in the connected PMLA case until the matter is heard further. Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma issued these directions while hearing the appeal filed by the CBI, which challenges the trial court's discharge order. The High Court has also issued notices to the respondents, as no representation appeared on their behalf during today's proceedings.

Background of the Case and Appeal

The High Court also directed that proceedings in the related money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act be postponed by the trial court until the High Court hears the appeal further.

The CBI's appeal contests the lower court's order that cleared all 23 accused of the charges. Their appeal arises from a February 27 order passed by Special Judge Jitender Singh of the Rouse Avenue Court, who discharged all 23 accused in the case registered by the CBI in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

The trial court had held that no prima facie case was made out and that the prosecution's allegations of criminal conspiracy did not withstand judicial scrutiny. The High Court has scheduled the next hearing for March 16. (ANI)