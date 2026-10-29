You can download your e-Aadhaar quickly in just one minute. You just need to follow this simple process. Step 1: You must visit the official UIDAI website first. Step 2: You click on the 'Download Aadhaar' option. Step 3: You enter your Aadhaar number, Enrollment ID, or Virtual ID. Step 4: You type the captcha code shown on the screen. Step 5: You click on the 'Send OTP' button. Step 6: You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number. You enter that OTP on the website. Step 7: The system downloads your e-Aadhaar PDF file instantly.