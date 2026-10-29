BJP leaders gathered at the party headquarters to review their 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' campaign and formulate a strategy to counter opposition protests regarding the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

BJP Strategy Meeting on Electoral Roll Campaign

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday began a meeting at the party headquarters to review its ongoing ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ campaign and discuss its strategy to counter the opposition’s narrative and protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. BJP national president Nitin Nabin chaired the meeting, attended by Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Kiren Rijiju, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Bhupender Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw, along with several other senior party leaders.

The meeting focused on reviewing the progress and preparations for the party’s campaign, as well as chalking out a strategy to counter the opposition’s allegations and protests over the SIR exercise. Party leaders are expected to discuss ways to strengthen the campaign, intensify outreach and communicate the BJP’s position on the electoral roll revision exercise to the public.

Countering Opposition Allegations

The meeting comes amid the BJP’s efforts to counter the opposition’s protests and allegations surrounding the SIR exercise through its ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ campaign. On Wednesday, Nitin Nabin led the ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ yatra in Delhi. Addressing the gathering at Chandani Chowk, the BJP chief said democracy was in safe hands under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and criticised the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, alleging that he did not care about the Constitution.

He further said that the Congress was losing ground by trusting Rahul Gandhi and warned that the party could be wiped out if it continued to follow him. Nabin said, "Democracy is in safe hands. The trust of democracy in public lies in PM Modi. If democracy is in the hands of PM Narendra Modi, then democracy is absolutely safe. People of the country know that 140 crore people of the country are the family of the son of the soil of the country - PM Narendra Modi.” (ANI)