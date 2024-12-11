Puducherry Cyclone relief: Rs 5000 aid announcement for affected families

Following the unprecedented rainfall and devastation caused by Cyclone Fengal in Puducherry, Chief Minister Rangasamy announced relief measures. The Puducherry government has now declared that Rs. 5,000 in relief aid will soon be disbursed to affected families.

article_image1
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 11, 2024, 5:48 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 11, 2024, 5:48 PM IST

Cyclone Fengal Impact

Cyclone Fengal brought record rainfall to Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, and Puducherry. Mayiladuthurai district recorded 51 cm of rain, while Puducherry saw 49 cm, the highest in 20 years. Karaikal received 16.9 cm of rainfall.

article_image2

Puducherry Flood Aftermath

Puducherry was inundated, and people struggled in the floodwaters. Crops ready for harvest were submerged. Rescue teams used boats to evacuate the elderly, disabled, women, and children. Schools and colleges were converted into relief camps.

article_image3

CM Rangasamy Announces Relief

CM Rangasamy announced relief for those affected by the floods. This included Rs. 5 lakh for families of the deceased and Rs. 5,000 for all ration card holders. Further relief was announced for crop damage, damaged houses, livestock, and boats.

article_image4

Flood Relief Fund Distribution

A survey was conducted to assess the damage. Affected residents awaited news of the relief disbursement.

article_image5

Government Announcement

The Puducherry government announced that Rs. 5,000 will be credited to bank accounts within two days. The Lieutenant Governor has approved Rs. 177 crore for 3.54 lakh ration card holders.

