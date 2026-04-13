Holiday alert! April 14 declared public holiday in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana
After a long weekend, folks in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have just one working day today. Another public holiday is coming up tomorrow, making it a short week!
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Another holiday for the Telugu states!
Great news for students and employees! After back-to-back holidays on April 11 (Second Saturday) and April 12 (Sunday), another holiday is here. Both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will be off tomorrow, April 14. Many schools have already sent out holiday messages to parents.
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Holiday for Ambedkar Jayanti...
Tomorrow, April 14 (Tuesday), marks Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti, the architect of the Indian Constitution. Many states, including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, have declared a public holiday. Government offices, schools, and even banks will remain closed. If you've got the school message, your kids are off!
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April 14 is also an optional holiday...
April 14 is not just Ambedkar Jayanti; it's also the Tamil New Year. The governments of Telangana and AP have declared a general holiday for Ambedkar Jayanti. Tamil New Year is listed as an optional holiday, but everyone gets the day off anyway thanks to the general holiday.
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Another holiday on April 20..
Get ready for another holiday on April 20, the coming Monday, for Basava Jayanti. But hold on, this holiday is only for Telangana, not Andhra Pradesh. It's an optional holiday, so employees in Telangana can choose to take a paid day off. This sets up another long weekend with Sunday and Monday off!
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Summer holidays.
The big break is just around the corner. Schools in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will close for summer vacation starting April 24. Students will get all of May off, with holidays lasting until June 11. Schools will reopen on June 12, giving students a good 48-day break to visit their hometowns.
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