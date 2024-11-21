Protect your future with PMSBY: Get insurance cover of Rs 2 lakhs with Rs 20 premium

The Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) offers accidental death and disability cover for a nominal annual premium of just Rs 20. Learn about eligibility, benefits, and how to enroll.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 21, 2024, 1:41 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 21, 2024, 1:41 PM IST

Importance of insurance

It's impossible to predict life's challenges. Being prepared for unforeseen circumstances is crucial, making insurance a vital necessity.

article_image2

PMSBY addresses the insurance needs of those with limited financial resources and struggles to afford premiums.

article_image3

PMSBY provides accidental insurance up to Rs 2 lakhs with a minimal annual premium of just Rs 20, making it accessible to all.

article_image4

PMSBY aims to provide insurance coverage to a large population. The annual premium, increased to Rs 20 in June 2022 is affordable.

article_image5

Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance

The nominee receives the insurance amount upon the insured's accidental death. Available for those aged 18-70, the premium is deducted annually before June 1st.

article_image6

PMSBY offers up to Rs 2 lakhs for accidental death or total disability. Partial disability benefits are also available.

article_image7

The Rs 20 annual premium for PMSBY requires yearly renewal. Insurance is paid for accidental death or disability as per the policy terms.

article_image8

Cashless hospitalization

Applicants must be 18-70 years old with an active savings account. The policy lapses if the account is closed. Also, auto-debit authorization is required.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

UP Police constable recruitment exam results declared: Over 1.7 lakh candidates selected for next stage vkp

UP Police constable recruitment exam results declared: Over 1.7 lakh candidates selected for next stage

Delhi's Khan Market holds 22nd spot among world's most expensive high streets anr

Delhi's Khan Market holds 22nd spot among world's most expensive high streets

Mahakumbh 2025: Intricate poles with lord idols, Kalash motifs to enrich devotees' experience AJR

Mahakumbh 2025: Intricate poles with lord idols, Kalash motifs to enrich devotees' experience

'Adani power, Modi power': Rahul Gandhi's presser on US indictment faces power cut, WATCH viral video shk

'Adani power, Modi power': Rahul Gandhi's presser on US indictment faces power cut, WATCH viral video

Gautam Adani charged in US with bribery: Adani Group denies allegations calls it baseless vows to seek legal recourse snt

Gautam Adani's US indictment: Adani Group dubs $250 million bribery charge as 'baseless', vows legal action

Recent Stories

Former teacher sentenced to 30 years for having sex with 14-year-old student in car and school premises dmn

Former teacher sentenced to 30 years for having sex with 14-year-old student in car and school premises

UP Police constable recruitment exam results declared: Over 1.7 lakh candidates selected for next stage vkp

UP Police constable recruitment exam results declared: Over 1.7 lakh candidates selected for next stage

West Bengal government employees to enjoy 15-day year-end break: Here's when AJR

West Bengal govt employees to enjoy 15-day year-end break: Here's when

Delhi's Khan Market holds 22nd spot among world's most expensive high streets anr

Delhi's Khan Market holds 22nd spot among world's most expensive high streets

Why AR Rahman changed his name; Know surprising role of a Hindu astrologer ATG

Why AR Rahman changed his name; Know surprising role of a Hindu astrologer

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon