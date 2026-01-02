- Home
Prayagraj Weather Latest News Today Jan 2, 2026: With the start of the new year 2026 in Prayagraj, the Magh Mela is set to begin on Jan 3. However, the weather department has issued an alert for dense fog and a cold wave in Prayagraj
IMD Alert
According to the IMD, many districts in Uttar Pradesh will see dense to very dense fog on Jan 2, with cold day conditions and a cold wave during the day.
January 2 Temperature
On Friday, Jan 2, the daytime temperature in Prayagraj could be around 16 degrees, making people shiver even during the day. The minimum temperature is likely to drop below 10 degrees. Cold winds will blow at 7 km/h.
Severe Cold
The weather department has alerted pilgrims about severe cold, a cold wave, and dense fog during the Magh Mela Prayagraj 2026. Devotees are advised to be extra cautious throughout January.
Visibility to Decrease
According to the weather department, visibility in Prayagraj will be very low on Jan 2 due to dense fog, likely between 50 to 100 meters. Drivers are advised to be extra careful.
Magh Mela
The Magh Mela in Prayagraj will start on Jan 3, 2026, with the first holy dip on Paush Purnima. It will run until Feb 15, 2026 (Mahashivratri). Millions of devotees are expected on main bathing dates, so everyone needs to be alert for the severe cold.
