Kerala LoP VD Satheesan refutes claims of KSU members attacking Health Minister Veena George, citing a lack of visuals. He stated no one approached the minister during the protest, while George reportedly sustained injuries and was hospitalized.

LoP Denies Attack on Minister, Demands Evidence

Kerala MLA and Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan on Wednesday stated that it has been clarified that no members of the Kerala Students Union approached the State Health Minister Veena George during the protest. "Our preliminary inquiry and the visuals aired by channels so far clearly show that KSU workers only staged a protest; not a single person went near the Minister (Veena George). There were just three or four KSU protesters and nearly 30-35 police personnel present at the spot. The only visuals available show the Minister moving forward and shouting..." he said.

He stressed that if any KSU member is attested to any wrongdoing, strict action will be taken. Furthermore, he defied the credibility of assault claims, stating that there is no visual of any KSU members approaching the state Health Minister. "If there is any wrongdoing on the part of KSU workers, we will take action. But based on the information we have now, no one approached the Minister. We protest by showing black flags. We will further examine the incident. It is election season; people can claim anything. Has any media house obtained a single frame showing an attack? Has anyone captured even a visual of someone approaching the Minister?" he said.

Protests Should Not Turn Violent: Satheesan

The Kerala MLA further stated that the protests in Kerala are common however, they never should have turned violent. "If they want to celebrate, let them celebrate, no issue. If anyone has actually attacked the Minister, we will condemn it. I have no objection if they protest against me. After all, am I the one ruling Kerala? Am I the one who brought the health sector and the state to this situation? Ministers keep saying that whatever happens in Kerala, I am behind it. They do social-media work and PR for me are the ones shaping the narrative. What can I do? The protest against the Minister will continue, but it should never turn violent. Protests have always happened in Kerala..." he said.

Health Minister Injured During Protest

Meanwhile, George had sustained injuries during a black flag protest staged by members of the Kerala Students Union (KSU) at the Kannur Railway Station. The incident occurred near the ticket counter when the minister arrived to board the Vande Bharat Express. Amid the protest and ensuing commotion, the health minister reportedly suffered injuries to her neck and hand. She was immediately taken to the Kannur District Hospital for treatment. Following the incident, her scheduled travel was cancelled. Protests against the health minister have intensified across Kannur in recent days.