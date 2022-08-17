PHOTOS: PM Narendra Modi attends special screening of 'Swaraj'

The 75-episode mega show chronicles lesser-known tales about Indian history and is being telecast from August 14 on Doordarshan. The show illustrates the glorious history of India's freedom struggle from the 15th century onwards when Vasco-Da-Gama landed in India.

A special screening of 'Swaraj: Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha', produced by Doordarshan to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence, was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Council of Ministers on Wednesday.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union ministers Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari and BJP chief J P Nadda were among those who were in attendance at the screening. The programme, organised at the Parliament House Complex in New Delhi, was also attended by many other Members of Parliament.

The 75-episode mega show, which is being telecast from August 14 on Doordarshan, chronicles lesser-known tales about Indian history. The show illustrates the glorious history of India's freedom struggle from the 15th century onwards when Vasco-Da-Gama landed in India.