Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PHOTOS: PM Narendra Modi attends special screening of 'Swaraj'

    First Published Aug 17, 2022, 10:48 PM IST

    The 75-episode mega show chronicles lesser-known tales about Indian history and is being telecast from August 14 on Doordarshan. The show illustrates the glorious history of India's freedom struggle from the 15th century onwards when Vasco-Da-Gama landed in India. 

    A special screening of 'Swaraj: Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha', produced by Doordarshan to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence, was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Council of Ministers on Wednesday.

    Also Read: 'Complainant's dress was sexually provocative...' Kerala court's bail logic

    Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union ministers Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari and BJP chief J P Nadda were among those who were in attendance at the screening. The programme, organised at the Parliament House Complex in New Delhi, was also attended by many other Members of Parliament.

    The 75-episode mega show, which is being telecast from August 14 on Doordarshan, chronicles lesser-known tales about Indian history. The show illustrates the glorious history of India's freedom struggle from the 15th century onwards when Vasco-Da-Gama landed in India. 

    Film actor Manoj Joshi plays a stellar role as the narrator (sutradhar) of the serial that showcases several aspects of Indian history, featuring the sacrifices and lives of lesser-known heroes of the freedom struggle. 

    Also Read: Fact check: It's 'Fake'! Central govt not giving Rs 4.78 lakh loan to Aadhar card holders

    The idea behind the serial is to reproduce an audio-visual history of India's quest for 'Swaraj'. The repertoire of photographs, films, oral histories, biographies, personal memoirs, autobiographies, and multi-lingual regional literature remains mostly unexplored and largely absent from the public consciousness. 

    Also Read: 'Yuan Wang 5' in Indian neighbourhood: 'China loves to create tension'

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Not salary but job location work culture a priority for Indian employees Survey gcw

    Not salary but job location, work culture a priority for Indian employees: Survey

    Officials dismiss 3 CISF commandos from service over security breach at NSA Doval's residence AJR

    Officials dismiss 3 CISF commandos from service over security breach at NSA Doval's residence

    Centre grants VIP security cover to Billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani: Report AJR

    Centre grants VIP security cover to Billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani: Report

    The story of Axel, the first Army Dog to be 'Mentioned in Despatches'

    Story of Axel, the 1st army assault dog to be 'Mentioned in Despatches'

    India is home to 18 of 20 cities with most severe increase in PM2.5 pollution: Report AJR

    India is home to 18 of 20 cities with most severe increase in PM2.5 pollution: Report

    Recent Stories

    Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Wishes quotes WhatsApp Facebook status messages to share with everyone gcw

    Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp, Facebook status, messages to share

    India to join China in wargames with Russia in August-end?

    India to join China in wargames with Russia in August-end?

    Grandmaster Bikram Sutradhar creates a stride by having five World Records to his name

    Grandmaster Bikram Sutradhar creates a stride by having five World Records to his name

    Watch Giant King Cobra pounces on man as he tries lifting it; leaves netizens stunned-tgy

    Watch: Giant King Cobra pounces on man as he tries lifting it; leaves netizens stunned

    Watch Man catches shark with bare hands at New York beach; netizens stunned-tgy

    Watch: Man catches shark with bare hands at New York beach; netizens stunned

    Recent Videos

    This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    WATCH: This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad snt

    India@75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution snt

    India@75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur snt

    India@75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur

    Video Icon
    Independence Day 2022 Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia gcw

    Independence Day 2022: Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia

    Video Icon