Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fact check: It's 'Fake'! Central govt not giving Rs 4.78 lakh loan to Aadhar card holders

    A message has gone viral, claiming that the central government is offering all Aadhar card holders a loan of Rs 4,78,000. The message then instructs recipients to register and click on a specific link.
     

    Fact check: It's 'Fake'! Central govt not giving Rs 4.78 lakh loan to Aadhar card holders
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 17, 2022, 11:04 AM IST

    A viral message about financial assistance from the Central Government is making the rounds on social media. According to the message, the central government is providing a loan of Rs 4,78,000 to all Aadhar card holders.

    The bogus message then instructs recipients to register for financial support and click on a specific link to apply for the loan.

    Meanwhile, in response to the fraudulent message, PIB has stated that it is FAKE. The PIB also stated that the Finance Ministry of India had not announced such assistance.

     

    "It is claimed that the central government is providing a loan of Rs 4,78,000 to all Aadhar card holders," according to PibFactCheck. PIB tweeted, "This claim is #fake." Furthermore, it added not to trust and forward such messages. Also, never give anyone your personal or financial information.

    PIB keeps advising people not to click on any suspicious links sent as a viral message.

    Here's how to get fact-checked by PIB:

    1) If you receive a suspicious message, you can always verify its authenticity and determine whether the news is true or false. You must send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in

    2) You can send a WhatsApp to +918799711259 to verify

    3) Also, you can send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com

    4) The fact check details are also available on https://pib.gov.in

    Also Read: Fact-check: Will tenants have to pay 18% GST on house rent? Government clarifies

    Also Read: AAP MP Sanjay Singh shares 'manipulated' video of PM; BJP fact-checks him

    Also Read: FACT-CHECK: Did protesters take over anchoring duties at Sri Lankan Govt's Rupavahini?

    Last Updated Aug 17, 2022, 11:06 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bilkis Bano case: Lawyers explain how 1992 remission policy paved way for early release of 11 convicts snt

    Bilkis Bano case: Lawyers explain how 1992 remission policy paved way for early release of 11 convicts

    Yuan Wang 5 in Sri Lanka Indian experts say China loves to create tension

    'Yuan Wang 5' in Indian neighbourhood: 'China loves to create tension'

    Things are fine, no problem: K'taka CM Basavaraj Bommai after Minister's 'managing' remarks - adt

    Things are fine, no problem: K'taka CM Basavaraj Bommai after Minister's 'managing' remarks

    We are surprised, says Bilkis Bano's husband, after 11 convicts get released - adt

    We are surprised, says Bilkis Bano's husband after 11 convicts get released

    Here s how you should take down fold and store the National Flag gcw

    Here's how you should take down, fold and store the National Flag

    Recent Stories

    Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection Day 6: Aamir Khan's films yet to cross Rs 50 crore mark RBA

    Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection Day 6: Aamir Khan's films yet to cross Rs 50 crore mark

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Watch 5 Pro pre order begins in India know cashback exciting offers gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro pre-order begins in India; know cashback, exciting offers

    Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Know fasting importance and rules to follow on this day - adt

    Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Know fasting importance and rules to follow on this day

    Dinesh Karthik on Ravi Shastri: His tolerance was very little for failures-ayh

    Dinesh Karthik on Ravi Shastri: 'His tolerance was very little for failures'

    Is Shehnaaz Gill in LOVE again? After Sidharth Shukla, is Sana dating this TV host? Here's what we know RBA

    Is Shehnaaz Gill in LOVE again? After Sidharth Shukla, is Sana dating this TV host? Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    WATCH: This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad snt

    India@75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution snt

    India@75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur snt

    India@75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur

    Video Icon
    Independence Day 2022 Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia gcw

    Independence Day 2022: Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia

    Video Icon