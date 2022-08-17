Fact check: It's 'Fake'! Central govt not giving Rs 4.78 lakh loan to Aadhar card holders

A message has gone viral, claiming that the central government is offering all Aadhar card holders a loan of Rs 4,78,000. The message then instructs recipients to register and click on a specific link.

A viral message about financial assistance from the Central Government is making the rounds on social media. According to the message, the central government is providing a loan of Rs 4,78,000 to all Aadhar card holders.

The bogus message then instructs recipients to register for financial support and click on a specific link to apply for the loan.

Meanwhile, in response to the fraudulent message, PIB has stated that it is FAKE. The PIB also stated that the Finance Ministry of India had not announced such assistance.

"It is claimed that the central government is providing a loan of Rs 4,78,000 to all Aadhar card holders," according to PibFactCheck. PIB tweeted, "This claim is #fake." Furthermore, it added not to trust and forward such messages. Also, never give anyone your personal or financial information.

PIB keeps advising people not to click on any suspicious links sent as a viral message.

Here's how to get fact-checked by PIB:

1) If you receive a suspicious message, you can always verify its authenticity and determine whether the news is true or false. You must send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in

2) You can send a WhatsApp to +918799711259 to verify

3) Also, you can send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com

4) The fact check details are also available on https://pib.gov.in

