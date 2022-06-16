Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Photos of the Day: Moments that made headlines in India today

    First Published Jun 16, 2022, 5:02 PM IST

    Here are moments captured from across the country that made headlines on Thursday, June 16, 2022

    Image: Smoke billows out after youngsters set on fire a train in protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, at Chapra Railway Station, in Bihar's Saran district, Thursday, June 17, 2022. The government on Tuesday announced a short-term recruitment plan to enlist young citizens into the armed forces. Photograph: PTI Photo

    Also See: Why Sadhguru rode this super-cool BMW bike for Save Soil journey

    Image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is welcomed by supporters during his visit to Dharamshala, in Himachal Pradesh. Photograph: PTI Photo

    Image: Police detain Uttar Pradesh Congress party workers during their Raj Bhawan march over Enforcement Directorate's probe against party leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, in Lucknow, Thursday, June 16, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo/Nand Kumar

    Image: SDRF members carry out rescue work in a flood-hit locality in Bongaigaon town. Photograph: PTI Photo

    Also Read: Protests against Agnipath scheme: 'It is like being a Guest Sainik'

    Image: A man pulls a rickshaw through a waterlogged underpass following heavy rains, in Jalandhar, on Thursday June 16, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

    Image: Security personnel use barricades to stop Congress workers under the leadership of DPCC President Ch Anil Kumar during their protest march to Lt Governor’s residence at Raj Niwas over the alleged mistreatment of Congress workers after the police entered AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 16, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

