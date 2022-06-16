Photos of the Day: Moments that made headlines in India today

Here are moments captured from across the country that made headlines on Thursday, June 16, 2022

Image: Smoke billows out after youngsters set on fire a train in protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, at Chapra Railway Station, in Bihar's Saran district, Thursday, June 17, 2022. The government on Tuesday announced a short-term recruitment plan to enlist young citizens into the armed forces. Photograph: PTI Photo Also See: Why Sadhguru rode this super-cool BMW bike for Save Soil journey

Image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is welcomed by supporters during his visit to Dharamshala, in Himachal Pradesh. Photograph: PTI Photo

Image: Police detain Uttar Pradesh Congress party workers during their Raj Bhawan march over Enforcement Directorate's probe against party leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, in Lucknow, Thursday, June 16, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo/Nand Kumar

Image: SDRF members carry out rescue work in a flood-hit locality in Bongaigaon town. Photograph: PTI Photo Also Read: Protests against Agnipath scheme: 'It is like being a Guest Sainik'

Image: A man pulls a rickshaw through a waterlogged underpass following heavy rains, in Jalandhar, on Thursday June 16, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo