According to her family, Lakshmipriya had been suffering from lice infestation for the past few months. They said several attempts were made to treat the condition, but there was no clear improvement.

Her mother, Satyabhama, said the infestation had badly affected the girl’s scalp. Because of embarrassment and discomfort, Lakshmipriya started covering her head with a scarf while going to school.

In recent days, a strong foul smell was noticed from her scalp. Due to this, she stopped attending classes. Her mother said she had advised the child to shave her head, but she refused.

The family also said that Lakshmipriya had very thick hair, which made it difficult for them to realise how serious the infestation had become. She also avoided going outside because she felt uncomfortable and ashamed.

Health condition worsened before hospitalisation

On Friday, Lakshmipriya suddenly began vomiting blood. The family rushed her to the District Headquarters Hospital. Doctors prescribed medicines for lice treatment and also gave treatment to control the vomiting.

However, her condition continued to deteriorate. Despite medical care, she died on Saturday night.

Her death has shocked the local community and raised concerns about how a common problem like lice could lead to such serious complications.