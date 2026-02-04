Maha Shivaratri vs Shivratri: Date, Beliefs and Key Differences Explained
Maha Shivaratri 2026 will be celebrated on February 15 and is observed only once a year, unlike Shivratri, which comes every month. The festival marks Lord Shiva's appearance as a Shivling and is worshipped only at night in four prahars.
Maha Shivaratri 2026 date, meaning, and how it differs from Shivratri
Maha Shivaratri is one of the most important festivals for Hindus who worship Lord Shiva. Many people think Shivratri and Maha Shivaratri are the same, but religious texts clearly say they are different. While Shivratri comes every month, Maha Shivaratri is celebrated only once a year and has special spiritual value.
Maha Shivaratri Date: When is Maha Shivaratri celebrated in 2026
According to Hindu religious texts, Maha Shivaratri is observed on the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Phalgun. In 2026, Maha Shivaratri will be celebrated on Sunday, February 15.
It is believed that on this night, Lord Shiva appeared for the first time in the form of a Shivling. In this form, he tested Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahma. Because of this belief, devotees worship Shiva with great devotion on this night every year.
When is Shivratri celebrated every year
Shivratri, also known as Masik Shivratri or Shiva Chaturdashi, is observed every month. It falls on the Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi of each lunar month. This means Shivratri is celebrated 12 times in a year.
Because Maha Shivaratri comes only once a year, it is considered more powerful and more important than the monthly Shivratri fasts.
Why worship is done only at night
Both Shivratri and Maha Shivaratri are observed mainly at night. Religious belief says that Lord Shiva appeared as a Shivling during the night hours. That is why devotees worship him throughout the night.
The worship is done in four prahars, or four parts of the night. After completing the fast and night prayers, devotees break the fast the next day.
Is Maha Shivaratri the wedding day of Shiva and Parvati
Many people believe that Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati were married on Maha Shivaratri. However, this belief is not mentioned in the Shiva Purana.
Some scholars say that the festival is linked to the appearance of the 12 Jyotirlingas on this day, not the wedding of Shiva and Parvati. This belief differs across regions but is widely followed.
Why Maha Shivaratri is considered special
Maha Shivaratri is seen as a night of spiritual growth, self-control, and devotion. Devotees fast, chant mantras, and stay awake to seek Lord Shiva’s blessings. Compared to monthly Shivratri, this festival holds deeper religious meaning and importance.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.