Shivratri, also known as Masik Shivratri or Shiva Chaturdashi, is observed every month. It falls on the Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi of each lunar month. This means Shivratri is celebrated 12 times in a year.

Because Maha Shivaratri comes only once a year, it is considered more powerful and more important than the monthly Shivratri fasts.

Why worship is done only at night

Both Shivratri and Maha Shivaratri are observed mainly at night. Religious belief says that Lord Shiva appeared as a Shivling during the night hours. That is why devotees worship him throughout the night.

The worship is done in four prahars, or four parts of the night. After completing the fast and night prayers, devotees break the fast the next day.