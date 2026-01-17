Severe winter conditions continue to disrupt daily life in Noida and nearby areas. Due to persistent dense fog and cold weather, schools in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district will remain closed for students from Nursery to Class 8 on January 16 and January 17. The decision has been taken to protect children from health risks linked to extreme cold and poor visibility.

The district education department had earlier extended winter holidays till January 15 because of the cold wave. However, as weather conditions have not improved, officials have announced two additional days of school closure.

All schools in the district, government and private, have been asked to remain closed for students from Nursery to Class 8 on Friday, January 16, and Saturday, January 17. The order applies to schools affiliated with CBSE, ICSE, IB, UP Board, and other education boards.

The decision was issued by Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar after reviewing the current weather situation. The order was passed following directions from the district magistrate, officials said. The information was reported by PTI.