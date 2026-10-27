In the video posted on social media, the man can be seen apologising as the woman moves towards the Metro office to lodge a complaint. Male and female security personnel are also visible during the confrontation. The woman can be heard repeatedly seeking their intervention.

“This guy kept recording me and behaving inappropriately,” she said in the video, explaining why she had confronted him.

The woman later approached Metro station authorities and sought action against the passenger. Her social media post brought the incident to wider public attention.

Bengaluru Police confirm FIR, investigation underway

Following the circulation of the video, Bengaluru City Police said they had taken cognisance of the social media post. The police subsequently confirmed that an FIR had been registered at Kadugodi Police Station.

In a response to the post, DCP Whitefield stated that FIR No. 464/2026 had been registered and that the investigation was underway.

The authorities have not publicly disclosed the identity of the man in the information provided, nor have they shared further details about his whereabouts or whether he has been detained.

Metro officials had also said that a complaint had been received and that staff on duty were looking into the incident to identify the man.