The Saket District Court has begun hearing arguments on framing charges against seven individuals accused of the 2026 mob lynching of Manipuri music teacher Chongtham Vikram Singh in Delhi following a dispute over excessive noise levels.

Court Proceedings on Manipuri Music Teacher Lynching Case

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Saket District Court on Wednesday heard the arguements on framing of charges against 7 persons accused in the Manipuri Music Teacher's mob lynching case. This case is connected with the mob lynching of Chongtham Vikram Singh in Kilokari under Sunlight Colony Police Station area in September 2026. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Anuj Agrawal heard the arguements on framing of charges by the Prosecution. Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) AT Ansari appeared for the State. Accused Bharat, Deepanshu, Ramzan, Mannu, Mohan Singh, Vijay Kumar and Pramod were produced before the court from Judicial Custody. The matter has been listed for further arguements on November 14.

Details of the Incident and Charges

This case pertains to the killing of Chongtham Vikram Singh by a group of people, including a minor, on September 6, 2026, after he asked them to lower the High noise. This charge sheet has been filed against 7 persons for the offences of section 61(criminal Conspiracy), section 103 (2) (murder by a group of 5 or more people), 103 (1), section 332 (a) (trespass to commit crime) of BNS. Delhi Police has charge-sheeted accused persons namely Bharat, Deepanshu, Ramzan, Mannu, Mohan Singh, Vijay Kumar and Pramod. It is alleged that the deceased was beaten to death by the Dhaba workers and delivery agents after his third-floor house was trespassed by those people. (ANI)