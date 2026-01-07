- Home
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Weather conditions across India are shifting sharply once again. The IMD has issued fresh warnings as cold waves intensify in several states, while pollution levels and unseasonal rainfall continue
Cold Wave Tightens Grip on Maharashtra and North India
The Indian Meteorological Department has warned of a fresh cold wave spell affecting several northern states including Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Chandigarh. Falling mercury levels in these regions are now impacting Maharashtra as well. Vidarbha is likely to witness intensified cold conditions, with Gondia recording the season’s lowest temperature at 7°C. Dhule and Nagpur also saw sharp dips, indicating a sustained cold trend over the coming days.
Temperature Fluctuations Bring Temporary Relief to Pune
While most regions are experiencing a drop in temperatures, Pune saw a brief rise in minimum temperatures over the last three days, offering short-lived relief from the cold. However, on Tuesday, the minimum temperature fell by nearly three degrees in a single day. According to IMD forecasts, weather conditions are expected to remain largely stable for the next three days, though isolated cold wave warnings remain in place for parts of Maharashtra.
Pollution and Unseasonal Rains Worsen Health Concerns
Air pollution levels have risen sharply in major cities such as Mumbai, making air quality hazardous and triggering respiratory health issues. Despite administrative efforts, pollution continues to worsen. Meanwhile, southern states are facing a different challenge. IMD has forecast light rain with thunderstorms in Tamil Nadu on January 8 and 9, followed by heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Kerala on January 9 and 10. Persistent unseasonal rains are causing discomfort and health problems even after the monsoon’s official withdrawal.
