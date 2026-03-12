BJP's Dilip Ghosh criticises TMC's plan to impeach CEC Gyanesh Kumar, calling it a desperate move to 'save their existence'. TMC's Saugata Roy alleges irregularities in electoral rolls as the basis for the proposed motion in Parliament.

BJP Slams TMC's 'Existence-Saving' Impeachment Motion Against CEC

West Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Thursday slammed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) over plans to move an impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar in the Parliament.

Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said that the TMC is planning to move the motion against the CEC to "save their existence." "To show their existence, to save their existence, they are bringing all kinds of impeachments. The no-confidence motion against the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also collapsed," the BJP leader said.

On March 10, TMC MP Saugata Roy opened up about the party's plans to move an impeachment motion against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, alleging serious irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal. "We shall bring an impeachment motion against the Chief Election Commissioner as per Article 324 of the Constitution. We have many, many complaints about him. The way the SIR has been handled, the way people have lost their lives because of the SIR, and the way the (voter) list has been published - it must be exposed. That is why, after the no-confidence motion (against the Speaker), we are hoping that our impeachment or removal resolution will go through," Roy said.

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Rajiv Rai has backed the move. An impeachment motion against the Chief Election Commissioner can be moved in the Parliament under Article 324(5) of the Constitution, which provides that the CEC "shall not be removed from his office except in like manner and on the like grounds as a Judge of the Supreme Court."

Row Over Former Governor's Resignation

Meanwhile, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh also criticised the TMC for questioning the recent resignation of former West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose. He said, "If someone does not listen to you, you will defame them. The abuses you used to say about CV Ananda Bose. Now you are crying after his departure. You should take care of your state, party, and look towards the elections."

Bose recently stepped down from the post of Governor, submitting his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu. Earlier, Bose described his decision to resign as a "conscious" one, adding that the reasons behind it would remain confidential for the time being.

On Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "There is a story behind the removal of the Governor, and I will find out. Lok Bhavan will now become BJP Bhavan. Money will be transferred from here."

RN Ravi, who served as the Tamil Nadu Governor, has been appointed as the new Governor of West Bengal.