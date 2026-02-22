Congress MP Jairam Ramesh defended Rahul Gandhi, calling him a 'responsible parliamentarian' and refuting Kiren Rijiju's claims that he is a 'dangerous person for India's security.' Rijiju had accused Gandhi of associating with anti-India forces.

Jairam Ramesh Defends Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Sunday came out strongly in defence of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, calling him a responsible parliamentarian and refuting claims made by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju that Gandhi is a "dangerous person for India's security." "He is a LoP. He speaks responsibly. He doesn't speak casually. He speaks based on the facts he has, and whatever he says, he provides evidence. He raised issues. He raised questions about national security regarding the tension with China on our border five years ago, and the government panicked," Ramesh told ANI.

He added that the government's alleged panic led to an announcement involving US President Donald Trump. "That very night, to remove the headline, to avoid those questions, they resorted to President Trump and had him make this announcement. After 18 days, the US Supreme Court declared it illegal, and everyone knew this was going to happen. We had known about it for two months. On May 10, 2025, the first announcement to stop Operation Sindoor came from the US at 5:30 pm. What was the compulsion? This was unexpected. No one wanted Operation Sindoor to end, to be stopped. Suddenly, at 5:30 pm, the US Secretary of State says that Operation Sindoor has been stopped," Jairam Ramesh added.

Rijiju Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Anti-India Links

The Congress leader's comments come after Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused Rahul Gandhi of having links with anti-India forces, stressing that the Congress leader was the most dangerous person for India's security.

In an interview with ANI, Rijiju raised questions on Gandhi's various meetings, alleging that the Opposition leader kept meeting with Naxalites, extremists, ideologues, and people like George Soros both during his foreign trips and within the country. "Rahul Gandhi has become the most dangerous person for India's security. Because he associates with anti-India forces. He meets people abroad and at home, Naxalites, extremists, ideologues, people like George Soros," Rijiju said. (ANI)