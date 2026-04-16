Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Warns of Extreme Temperatures and Sticky Mumbai Nights
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Maharashtra is battling intense heat as temperatures cross 40°C in several districts. While Mumbai avoids extreme highs, rising humidity is making conditions uncomfortable, with IMD issuing alerts
Heatwave Grips Maharashtra, IMD Issues Alerts
Several parts of Maharashtra are currently under the grip of a severe heatwave, with temperatures soaring beyond 40°C. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Vidarbha is likely to experience extreme heat between April 15 and 18. Parts of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada may face heatwave-like conditions on April 16 and 17.
Due to these conditions, a yellow alert has been issued for eight districts, warning residents to stay cautious. The rising temperatures are largely attributed to an active anti-cyclone system over the region, intensifying heat across the state.
Mumbai Faces Rising Humidity Despite Moderate Temperatures
In Mumbai, the temperature is expected to remain relatively stable between 34°C and 35°C during the remaining days of April. However, what is making the situation uncomfortable is the sharp rise in humidity levels.
Experts note that daytime humidity may hover between 50–60%, while nighttime levels could rise to 70–80%. This means even nights will feel warm and sticky, offering little relief. Recent weather changes, including a shift in wind patterns, have contributed to the sudden increase in humidity after a relatively pleasant start to the month.
Rain Likely After April 19, But Relief May Be Limited
From April 19 onward, western winds are expected to become active, potentially bringing pre-monsoon showers to parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai. Light rain or drizzle may occur between April 19 and 23.
However, meteorologists caution that this rainfall may not significantly lower temperatures. Instead, it could increase humidity levels further, intensifying the discomfort. The expected rainfall is linked to a “line of discontinuity,” where dry northeasterly winds meet moisture-laden sea winds, creating conditions for thunderstorms and light showers.
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