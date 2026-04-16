Several parts of Maharashtra are currently under the grip of a severe heatwave, with temperatures soaring beyond 40°C. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Vidarbha is likely to experience extreme heat between April 15 and 18. Parts of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada may face heatwave-like conditions on April 16 and 17.

Due to these conditions, a yellow alert has been issued for eight districts, warning residents to stay cautious. The rising temperatures are largely attributed to an active anti-cyclone system over the region, intensifying heat across the state.