Mumbai monsoon update: Is it rain or a warning bell in Mumbai? Amidst continuous rainfall, IMD's orange alert warns of 4-meter high waves! Will this disaster stop amidst the dangers of floods, traffic, and high tide? Read on
| Published : Jun 17 2025, 09:35 AM
2 Min read
110
Image Credit : iSTOCK
Disaster rain in Mumbai! Or a big warning?
Orange alert Mumbai: The continuous heavy rain in Mumbai is no longer just weather, but a major alert. Several parts of the city are reeling under waterlogging and traffic jams. But the real fear is IMD's new warning about the height of sea waves!
210
Image Credit : iSTOCK
IMD alert: Sea waves can rise up to 4 meters
The Meteorological Department has said that waves up to 3.5 to 4 meters high can rise from Dongri Point to Belapur. A warning has been issued to stay away from the sea till the night of June 17. Fishermen and tourists have been especially alerted.
310
Image Credit : iSTOCK
Orange Alert: Is Mumbai on the verge of drowning?
IMD has issued an orange alert for June 16 and 17. This means a risk of flooding and traffic disruption with moderate to heavy rain. The administration is on alert, but are the preparations complete?
410
Image Credit : iSTOCK
Havoc of waterlogging from South Mumbai to Western Suburbs
Heavy rains flooded the roads in South Mumbai and western suburbs. There was torrential rain between 2 am and 5 am. Traffic, local trains, and office routines have been badly affected.
510
Image Credit : iSTOCK
Caution is necessary: Cancel entertainment and travel plans?
IMD has clearly stated – stop going near the sea, postpone entertainment activities. The height of the waves and continuous rain have put coastal areas at risk.
610
Image Credit : iSTOCK
Today's weather update: How much rain and what will be the temperature?
Mumbai's maximum temperature is likely to be 31°C and minimum 26°C on June 17. Cloudy sky and intermittent rain are slowing down the pace of the city.
710
Image Credit : iSTOCK
Next 48 hours: Will the disaster stop or will the danger increase?
The next 2 days are very important. The Meteorological Department has said that Mumbai needs to be alert for the next 48 hours. Orange alert has been declared. This means the possibility of floods and heavy rain.
810
Image Credit : iSTOCK
How much did the temperature drop in changing weather?
According to IMD, the maximum temperature on Tuesday will be 31°C and the minimum 26°C. The weather has definitely become pleasant, but behind it is a dangerous pattern – continuously increasing humidity and possible stormy winds.
910
Image Credit : iSTOCK
Entertainment closed, deployment on the coast! What's the next step?
All activities on the seashore have been stopped. Coast Guard and NDRF teams have been alerted. If the situation worsens, Mumbai may have to face lockdown-like conditions again.
1010
Image Credit : iSTOCK
Has Mumbai entered the scariest week of monsoon?
Continuous rain, waterlogging, high waves and alerts... everything indicates that Mumbai will bear the brunt of the monsoon this time.
