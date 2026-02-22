At the Tribal Conclave in Chamoli, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the resolution of land issues for the Bhotiya tribe, a new community hall, and other development projects, lauding tribal contributions to culture and conservation.

Uttarakahnd Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the closing ceremony of the three-day Tribal Conclave 2026, organised by the Niti-Mana Tribal Welfare Committee at Birhi (Bedubagad) in Chamoli district. On the occasion, the Chief Minister announced the resolution of issues related to the winter migration of the Niti Valley Bhotiya tribe and other land matters, construction of a community hall at the Bedubagad Bhotiya camp, installation of a statue and development of a park in memory of the late Gaura Devi, beautification of Bairaskund Temple, and measures to secure the land of the Bedubagad camp.

In his address, the Chief Minister said that such events help preserve tribal traditions and cultural heritage and pass them on to the younger generation. He noted that tribal communities have long upheld their traditions and played an important role in promoting environmental conservation, and that people living in border areas serve as vigilant guardians of the nation.

Government Initiatives for Tribal Upliftment

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, continuous efforts are being made for the upliftment of tribal communities. Initiatives such as the Tribal Advanced Village Campaign and Eklavya Model Residential Schools have improved livelihoods and aim to ensure development reaches the last person in society.

State-Level Support and Cultural Promotion

The Chief Minister stated that tribal students are being encouraged through scholarships from primary to postgraduate levels, while 16 government Ashram-type schools are operating in the state. Financial assistance of ₹50,000 has been provided for the marriage of daughters from tribal communities. He added that annual Tribal Festivals and Sports Festivals are being organised to promote tribal culture. Funds have been released for the beautification and access road to Timmersain Mahadev, ₹75 lakh for Hiramani Temple, and ₹34 lakh for a community site in Malari village.

Calling public participation in the event exemplary, he said such religious and social gatherings strengthen unity, harmony, and connection with cultural roots. He stressed the need for collective participation to preserve social harmony and cultural heritage.

The Chief Minister highlighted that tribal communities have strengthened civilisation through traditional knowledge, environmental conservation, and collective values. He emphasised the importance of preserving traditional knowledge, local products, and natural resources for future generations.

National Recognition for Tribal Heritage

He noted that celebrating the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas reflects the Prime Minister's positive vision. He also said that museums dedicated to tribal freedom fighters have been established across the country.

He added that it is a matter of pride that Droupadi Murmu, a daughter of tribal communities, holds the nation's highest constitutional office, reflecting the growing leadership of tribal society. He said the decision to call Mana the country's "first village" instead of the "last village" reflects this vision, and the state government is continuously working to improve the living standards of tribal communities in Uttarakhand.

Focused Development in Uttarakhand's Tribal Villages

Under the Tribal Advanced Village Campaign, 128 tribal villages in the state have been identified for infrastructure development, employment generation, improved education, and healthcare services.

Education and Skill Development

Through Eklavya Model Residential Schools operating in Kalsi, Mehrawana, Bazpur, and Khatima, tribal children are receiving free education and accommodation, while new residential schools are being built in Chakrata and Bazpur. Three ITI institutes are also functioning to provide technical skills to educated unemployed tribal youth, along with free coaching and monthly stipends for students preparing for competitive exams, a release said.

The Chief Minister said financial assistance of ₹50,000 is provided for the marriage of tribal daughters, and a ₹1 crore corpus fund has been set up for the Tribal Research Institute. Annual Tribal Festivals and Sports Festivals are also being organised to preserve and promote tribal culture.

Promoting Local Employment and Tourism

He added that the government aims to curb migration and create local employment opportunities, with the homestay scheme emerging as a strong medium. He noted that more than 800 homestays are operating in Chamoli district, providing self-employment to over 4,000 local residents.

Tribal culture in Uttarakhand has become a major tourism attraction, and through homestays along with adventure, religious, and cultural tourism, new livelihood opportunities are being created while giving global recognition to the state's rich traditions and heritage, a release stated. (ANI)