'Skip Roti-Paratha, Try Alternatives: MP Collector’s Gas-Saving Tip Amid LPG Crisis
“People can consider consuming alternatives that require less fuel,” Madhya Pradesh District Collector Jayati Singh has issued a public appeal as an emerging LPG shortage grips parts of state.
LPG shortage grips parts of Madhya Pradesh
As an emerging LPG shortage grips parts of Madhya Pradesh, Barwani District Collector Jayati Singh has issued a public appeal urging residents and businesses to adapt their cooking habits and conserve fuel.
Barwani Collector Urges Shift from Rotis, Parathas
Highlighting the growing strain on LPG supply - linked to ongoing geopolitical tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran—the collector advised citizens to temporarily move away from fuel-intensive foods like rotis and parathas. “People can consider consuming alternatives that require less fuel,” she suggested, underlining the need for mindful consumption during the crunch.
Hotels Asked to Rethink Menus
Addressing the hospitality sector, Singh called on hotel owners to adopt alternative cooking methods and rationalise their offerings. She recommended the use of induction stoves and diesel-based furnaces, particularly during the ongoing wedding season, to reduce dependency on LPG cylinders. “Hotels should also revisit and streamline their menus,” she added, urging businesses to take prudent decisions to avoid worsening the situation.
Delays in cylinder delivery
Despite the advisory, Singh clarified that Barwani district is not facing a severe shortage, though residents may experience delays in cylinder delivery.
LPG Gas Cylinder
From the state capital Bhopal to several other districts, consumers are grappling with delayed deliveries and booking issues, with some areas witnessing wait times of up to 10 days. Technical glitches, including server outages, have further disrupted online bookings.
Authorities have also intensified action against black marketing and hoarding of LPG cylinders, conducting regular inspections to curb illegal practices.
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