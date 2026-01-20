Metro Stations, Markets, Posters: Delhi's Republic Day Alert Explained
Delhi High Alert: Why were posters of Khalistani and Jihadi terrorists put up in Delhi before Republic Day? Was the capital a target? Why have names like Arsh Dalla kept security agencies on their toes?
Republic Day Security Alert in Delhi:
Ahead of the 77th Republic Day, security agencies have boosted vigilance. 'Most Wanted' posters of Khalistani & Jihadi terrorists are in public spaces.
Why is Arsh Dalla at the top of the most-wanted list?
Arsh Dalla of the Khalistan Tiger Force heads the list. He allegedly leads a terror-gangster network from abroad.
Have there been target killings in Delhi before?
Agencies link the 2022 murder of a Hindu youth to Arsh Dalla's network. He was targeted for his religious tattoos to spread fear.
@DelhiPolice has issued a high alert before Jan 26. Wanted terrorist posters are up at railway stations, bus stands, and crowded markets.
They include terrorists from Babbar Khalsa, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Al-Qaeda, and Khalistan Zindabad Force, including Arshdeep Singh aka Dalla. pic.twitter.com/oKiC3L7Gjj
— Arjun Chaudharyy (@Arjun5chaudhary) January 18, 2026
More details
- Posters also name Ranjeet Singh Neeta and Paramjit Singh Pamma.
- Neeta is accused of arms smuggling, while Pamma is suspected of funding terror activities.
Why the close watch on Jihadi networks too?
Jihadi modules are also being monitored. The wanted list includes names like Sharjeel Akhtar and Mohd Abu Sufiyan (AQIS).
Are preparations underway to foil a major plot in Delhi?
Agencies believe major national events like Republic Day could be targeted. CCTV surveillance and patrols are up.
What precautions should the public take?
Police urge people to report any suspicious activity, person, or object immediately. Stay alert in crowded areas and avoid rumors.
Is the threat over or does it remain?
The high alert before Republic Day shows agencies aren't taking any chances. The goal is to ensure a safe and peaceful national festival.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.