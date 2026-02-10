According to officials, armed groups allegedly torched multiple houses late on Monday night. Manipur minister Govindas Konthoujam earlier said that at least 21 houses were burnt and the situation remained tense.

Reports said miscreants also fired several rounds in the air, which caused fear across nearby villages. As the news spread, many residents hurriedly left their homes with essential belongings and moved towards safer areas, including parts of neighbouring Kangpokpi district. Some Tangkhul villagers were also reported to have temporarily moved out due to rising tension.

Police later said the situation, though tense, was largely brought under control after security forces reached the affected locations.

Curfew imposed and internet services suspended

Following the violence, authorities imposed curfew in parts of Ukhrul district to prevent further incidents. At the same time, the Manipur government ordered the suspension of internet services across the district for five days.

The order issued by the commissioner (home) said the recent developments had disturbed public peace and could lead to the spread of rumours. Officials said the internet shutdown was necessary to stop misinformation that could worsen the situation.

Security deployment in the district has been increased, and forces have been placed in sensitive areas to maintain law and order.