An interfaith wedding between Akanksha and Sahil, planned for February 15 in Meerut, has sparked tension after right-wing supporter threatened to stop it. The couple say both families agree and that the marriage was planned under Buddhist customs.
Interfaith wedding in Meerut sparks dispute and security concerns
An interfaith wedding planned in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, on February 15 has become the centre of a growing dispute after some right-wing figures said they would try to stop the ceremony. The couple, Akanksha and Sahil, are preparing to get married with the consent of both their families, but the situation has turned tense after public objections and threats.
Couple and families say they are ready for the marriage
Akanksha is set to marry Sahil, who is also known as Shahbaz. According to the couple, both families have agreed to the marriage and the preparations are going on. Akanksha has said she is an adult and has the right to decide whom she wants to marry.
She also stated that she follows Buddhism and the wedding was planned according to that faith. She alleged that some people have tried to turn the issue into a Hindu-Muslim matter even though, according to her, it is a personal decision between two adults.
Bride seeks protection and cites secular values
Akanksha said India is a secular and democratic country and no group has the right to interfere in her marriage. She has appealed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to provide protection to her and her family so that the wedding can take place peacefully.
Akanksha is all set to tie the knot with Sahil in #Meerut, #UttarPradesh on February 15.
Akanksha is ready, Sahil is ready, and their parents are ready. But right-wing figures like Sachin Sirohi, Tarun Kansal, and Manish Lohia are not.
— Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) February 10, 2026
Her statements reflect concern about safety as the wedding date approaches.
Right-wing supporter threatens to block the ceremony
Sachin Sirohi, who describes himself as a right-wing supporter from Meerut, has publicly said he will try to prevent the wedding. He has claimed he and his associates will track the couple if they leave Meerut and will attempt to stop any ritual, including engagement or marriage.
"Jahan jayenge, wahin pahuchenge."
Sachin Sirohi, a self-proclaimed right-wing supporter from #Meerut, #UttarPradesh, has pledged to prevent the wedding of an interfaith couple, Akanksha and Sahil, also known as Shahbaz. He has threatened to follow them across states if they…
— Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) February 10, 2026
Sirohi and his allies have also reportedly pressured event venues to cancel bookings and have labelled the relationship as “love jihad”.
'Tracking their movements'
In a video conversation with a reporter, Sirohi is heard saying that wherever the couple goes, they will be followed. He also claimed they are tracking their movements and insisted they would not allow the ceremony to take place at any cost.
These remarks have increased tension around the planned wedding. As of now, there is concern in the area about possible disruption and attention is focused on whether authorities will provide security to ensure the couple and their families remain safe.
