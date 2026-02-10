Akanksha is set to marry Sahil, who is also known as Shahbaz. According to the couple, both families have agreed to the marriage and the preparations are going on. Akanksha has said she is an adult and has the right to decide whom she wants to marry.

She also stated that she follows Buddhism and the wedding was planned according to that faith. She alleged that some people have tried to turn the issue into a Hindu-Muslim matter even though, according to her, it is a personal decision between two adults.