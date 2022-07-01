Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manipur landslide toll mounts to 20, over 44 still missing

    First Published Jul 1, 2022, 10:47 PM IST

    The search and rescue operations to trace 44 missing people continue with teams of the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Territorial Army, SDRF and NDRF engaged in clearing the rubble.

    Twelve more bodies were recovered from the landslide site in the Noney district of Manipur on July 1, taking the total toll to 20. The death toll could go up further considering several individuals are still missing.

    Out of 20 bodies, which have been retrieved so far, 15 were those of Territorial Army personnel while the remaining were civilians. So far, 13 personnel of the Territorial Army and five civilians have been safely rescued.

    As per an Indian Army official, the mortal remains of Territorial Army personnel are being sent to their respective home stations with full military honours.

    The agencies have been using Wall Radar equipment to detect the human presence inside the mud pile. On June 29-30 midnight, a massive landslide struck the company location of 107 Territorial Army deployed near Tupul Railway Station in Noney district.

    The injured persons were sent to the Noney Army Medical unit for treatment while some of them were admitted to Leimakhong Military Hospital.

    The landslide was so massive that it affected the flow of Ijai river, which flows through the Tamenglong and Noney districts.

    Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh visited the landslide site once again on Friday to motivate the personnel engaged in the rescue operations.

    The district administration had issued an advisory, urging people to take precautions and avoid National Highway 37. It had also asked the locals to ensure that their children do not go near the river.

    On June 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had spoken to the chief minister and reviewed the situation. The Centre has assured all possible assistance in dealing with the situation.

