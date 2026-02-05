Mamata Banerjee Targets Pensioners Before Polls: Big Budget Boost for Over-60s
For Pensioners: Before the assembly elections, Mamata Banerjee is targeting men and women over 60 in the state. That's why the interim budget includes a bunch of announcements to please retired government employees.
Focus on Assembly Elections
Mamata Banerjee has her eyes set on the assembly elections. That's why the Trinamool Congress government is being quite generous. This time, there are a bunch of announcements not just for government employees, but also for retired state government employees, who will benefit from them.
Number of retired government employees in the state
The exact number of retired government employees in the state isn't clear yet. However, regarding DA, the state government informed the Supreme Court about the number of employees. According to that, there are 2.5 lakh working employees in the state. The number of retired government employees is between 4.5 to 5 lakh.
Health benefit announcement in the budget
In the budget, the state government has announced special benefits for pensioners. Currently, retired government employees get cashless health services up to ₹2 lakh under the West Bengal Health Scheme. Now, as per the budget announcement, 75% of expenses over ₹2 lakh will be brought under the cashless service. A government notification on this will be issued soon.
DA Announcement
In this budget, the state government has announced a 4% DA or Dearness Allowance for state government employees. Retired state government employees will also get this benefit. This is because DR or Dearness Relief is announced along with DA for them. The amount increases at almost the same rate. In that case, retired government employees are set to receive a substantial amount of money.
Seventh Pay Commission
The state government has announced the Seventh Pay Commission in the interim budget. Retired state government employees might also benefit from this, as their pensions could increase if the Seventh Pay Commission is implemented. All in all, before the assembly elections, Mamata Banerjee is focusing on those over 60 in the state. The Trinamool government is keen on pleasing them to secure the vote bank.
