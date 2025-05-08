Maharashtra Weather, May 8: Storms, sun, and heat today

Weather conditions across Maharashtra this Thursday will vary from region to region, ranging from thunderstorms and heavy cloud cover.
Heavy cloud cover and thunderstorms during the morning hours.
Max Temperature: 32.2°C
Min Temperature: 26.1°C
Real Feel: 37.8°C
Cloudy in the morning to partly sunny later in the day.
Max Temperature: 32.8°C
Min Temperature: 17.2°C
Real Feel: 32.8°C
Mostly sunny throughout the day. Little to no cloud cover.
Max Temperature: 37.2°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 40°C
Thane will see early morning thunderstorms.
Min Temperature: 25.6°C
Real Feel: 38.3°C
Partly sunny skies with breezy conditions.
Max Temperature: 31.6°C
Min Temperature: 18.8°C
