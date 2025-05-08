English

Maharashtra Weather, May 8: Storms, sun, and heat today

india May 08 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Adobe Express
Maharashtra Weather on Thursday

Weather conditions across Maharashtra this Thursday will vary from region to region, ranging from thunderstorms and heavy cloud cover.

Image credits: Adobe Express
Mumbai

Heavy cloud cover and thunderstorms during the morning hours. 

Max Temperature: 32.2°C 

Min Temperature: 26.1°C 

Real Feel: 37.8°C

Image credits: Adobe Express
Pune

Cloudy in the morning to partly sunny later in the day. 

Max Temperature: 32.8°C 

Min Temperature: 17.2°C 

Real Feel: 32.8°C

Image credits: Freepik
Nagpur

Mostly sunny throughout the day. Little to no cloud cover. 

Max Temperature: 37.2°C 

Min Temperature: 25°C 

Real Feel: 40°C

Image credits: Freepik
Thane

Thane will see early morning thunderstorms. 

Max Temperature: 32.8°C 

Min Temperature: 25.6°C 

Real Feel: 38.3°C

Image credits: Freepik
Nashik

Partly sunny skies with breezy conditions. 

Max Temperature: 31.6°C 

Min Temperature: 18.8°C 

Real Feel: 32.8°C

Image credits: Adobe Express

