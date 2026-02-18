The woman’s daughter, who lives in Boisar, tried calling her mother many times but got no response. She became worried and asked her brother, who lives nearby, to check the house.

When he reached the home, he found the main door locked. There was no response to his knocks. He looked through a window and saw his mother’s feet lying in a pool of blood. Shocked, he immediately informed the police.

Police teams arrived and found the house locked from inside. After about three hours, officers entered by removing slabs from the bathroom window.

Inside, they found signs that the doors had been deliberately secured from within. One door was jammed with a screwdriver. Investigators also found that both of the victim’s mobile phones had been broken to stop anyone from contacting her.

Suspicion soon fell on the nephew who lived in the house. Police said he appeared anxious, kept his face covered and repeatedly looked towards the room where the body was hidden. During questioning, he confessed. He told police that his friend helped him hide the body.

Minors detained

Police have detained both minors in connection with the case. The investigation is continuing.