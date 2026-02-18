Maharashtra SHOCKER! Teen Kills Aunt Over Slow Smart TV in Vasai Town
A boy in Maharashtra, allegedly killed his aunt with a bamboo stick after an argument over a smart TV loading slowly. He and a friend hid her body under a cot and broke her phones. The victim’s family alerted police after failing to contact her.
Crime in vasai home
A shocking murder has been reported from Vasai, Maharashtra, where a 15-year-old boy and his friend allegedly beat his aunt to death with a bamboo stick.
The victim, Durga Bansod, aged 60, had given the boy shelter in her home. Police said the incident happened on Sunday night after a minor argument over a smart TV that was loading slowly.
Argument over television turns violent
According to investigators, the TV was buffering and starting slowly. The woman scolded her nephew for not keeping things in order and not focusing on his studies.
Angered by this, the boy attacked her with a bamboo stick. She died from the assault. Police said the boy later called his 15-year-old friend for help. Together, they pushed the body under a cot inside the house.
Family discovers the crime
The woman’s daughter, who lives in Boisar, tried calling her mother many times but got no response. She became worried and asked her brother, who lives nearby, to check the house.
When he reached the home, he found the main door locked. There was no response to his knocks. He looked through a window and saw his mother’s feet lying in a pool of blood. Shocked, he immediately informed the police.
Police teams arrived and found the house locked from inside. After about three hours, officers entered by removing slabs from the bathroom window.
Inside, they found signs that the doors had been deliberately secured from within. One door was jammed with a screwdriver. Investigators also found that both of the victim’s mobile phones had been broken to stop anyone from contacting her.
Suspicion soon fell on the nephew who lived in the house. Police said he appeared anxious, kept his face covered and repeatedly looked towards the room where the body was hidden. During questioning, he confessed. He told police that his friend helped him hide the body.
Minors detained
Police have detained both minors in connection with the case. The investigation is continuing.
