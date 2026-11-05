TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee has fiercely criticized the West Bengal administration and police following his PA's arrest, alleging fabricated evidence and political conspiracy while questioning judicial and Election Commission protocols.

Abhishek Banerjee Slams West Bengal Administration After PA's Arrest

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 5 (ANI): Mamata faction Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday slammed the West Bengal state administration, police officials, and the judiciary following the arrest of his Personal Assistant (PA), Sumit Roy. Addressing the media in Kolkata, Banerjee claimed that police planted false evidence to frame his assistant, called for the immediate dismissal of the state's Home Minister, and alleged widespread irregularities during the recent electoral process.

Banerjee alleged that money was planted by police officers in the dead of night prior to Roy's arrest. "Between 1:00 AM and 3:00 AM, around three to four hours before taking Sumit Roy away, an XUV 300 arrived at the scene and planted money there. I have evidence to prove this. We are approaching the High Court, and if necessary, we will also move the Supreme Court... My personal assistant (PA) has been arrested in a fabricated case," he said.

Allegations of Police Misconduct and Incompetence

Slamming the police machinery in the Diamond Harbour constituency, Banerjee demanded accountability and legal action against senior officers. "The state's Home Minister should be removed from office with immediate effect for sheer incompetence. The Superintendent of Police of the Diamond Harbour Police District should face criminal proceedings for planting false evidence. Any police officer who has initiated false proceedings or planted fabricated evidence—whether it is the IC of Diamond Harbour, the IC of Usthi, the Circle Inspector (CI) of Mograhat, the Additional SP of Diamond Harbour, the Deputy SP/SDPO of Diamond Harbour, or anyone who acted on the instructions of the SP of Diamond Harbour—will be held accountable. We have all the evidence. You have been posted there for six months; some of you have been there for two months, while others have been there for three. I, on the other hand, have been associated with that place for 12 years. I am deeply connected to that soil and have family ties there," he said.

Security Concerns and Judicial Criticisms

Highlighting safety concerns for his arrested assistant, Banerjee pointed to social media posts made by his political opponents. "Look at this: in the very case in which Sumit Roy has been arrested, the person who contested the election against me on May 27 has openly posted a photograph of Sumit Roy on Facebook. The post is still available; you can check it for yourself. Along with the photograph, there is a demand that he should be killed in a staged encounter. Sumit Roy has been arrested in this very case, and it is in connection with the same case that he is being threatened with an encounter. Where is our judiciary? Where is our Constitution? West Bengal has been turned into a police state," added Banerjee.

Directing sharp criticism at the Supreme Court and the Election Commission of India (ECI), Banerjee alleged that judicial guidelines and counting protocols were flouted, allegations raised by leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), specifically Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, during the 2026 West Bengal electoral process. "We lost Bengal to the Supreme Court of India, not to the BJP... We believed that if the highest court in the country issued a directive, the government would be compelled to comply. Yet, the government did not even follow the court's own guidelines... Let the government or the Election Commission of India (ECI) take suo motu cognisance and initiate proceedings against me. I will represent myself. I will contest the matter before the Supreme Court of India and appear in person. Let the people of this country see for themselves. Make the proceedings available live! Not a single one of your guidelines was followed."

Disputes Over Election Protocols and Voter Rolls

The friction centres on two core issues: the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls and the vote-counting procedures. Banerjee alleged that Election Commission officials flouted Supreme Court transparency directives by bypassing formal communication channels. The TMC argued that the Supreme Court explicitly mandates official, traceable circulars rather than encrypted chats, claiming such informal orders were weaponised to artificially inflate voter roll deletion numbers. The Supreme Court dismissed the TMC's challenge and upheld the ECI circular. The apex court ruled that using central personnel (such as banking and income tax staff) did not violate election laws.

Banerjee further alleged procedural lapses in counting and claimed EVMs were destroyed following the polls. "The counting was scheduled for the 4th. On the 2nd—specifically, on the 2nd—the Supreme Court directed that the randomisation protocol must be followed. Randomisation requires the participation of both state and central officials. Yet, not a single state official was involved in the counting process... They have turned the entire country into a joke. They won through electoral fraud, and within a month, all the EVMs were set on fire... The court failed to take notice of it," he added. (ANI)