The Supreme Court has granted an interim stay on criminal contempt proceedings against Punjab Chief Secretary KAP Sinha and other state officials following a dispute over pending Dearness Allowance and Relief payments to employees and pensioners.

Supreme Court Relief for Punjab Officials

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted an interim stay on criminal contempt proceedings initiated against Punjab Chief Secretary KAP Sinha and other state officials over the non-payment of pending Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) dues to government employees and pensioners.

Background of the Legal Dispute

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had initiated criminal contempt proceedings against the state government for failing to comply with its August 3 order directing the payment of all pending DA/DR instalments to government employees and pensioners. In its order, the High Court had directed the Punjab government to release DA/DR to employees and pensioners at the same rates as applicable to IAS, IPS and IFS officers serving in the state.

Supreme Court Intervention

Challenging the High Court's directions, the Punjab government approached the Supreme Court, which has now granted interim relief by staying the criminal contempt proceedings against the Chief Secretary and other officials. (ANI)