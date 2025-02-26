Maha Kumbh Mela concludes today: 62 crore holy dips as devotees flood the ghats!

The Maha Kumbh Mela, held at the Triveni Sangam in Uttar Pradesh, concluded with Maha Shivaratri. Crores of devotees took holy dips, and sanitation workers set a Guinness record for cleanliness.

Devotees take holy dip in Maha Kumbh (Photo/ANI)

The Maha Kumbh Mela began on January 13 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, at the Triveni Sangam. Lakhs of devotees take holy dips daily where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers meet.

So far, Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, President Draupadi Murmu, and others have taken holy dips at Triveni Sangam.

As the Maha Kumbh Mela concludes today, lakhs of people have started gathering like an ocean. Police are intensifying precautionary measures.

A devotee told ANI news agency: He expressed his joy about participating on the last day of the Maha Kumbh. We came here with great enthusiasm...

15,000 sanitation workers have set a new Guinness World Record by cleaning in many places. Results are expected on February 27.

