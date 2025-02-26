Maha Kumbh Mela concludes today: 62 crore holy dips as devotees flood the ghats!

The Maha Kumbh Mela, held at the Triveni Sangam in Uttar Pradesh, concluded with Maha Shivaratri. Crores of devotees took holy dips, and sanitation workers set a Guinness record for cleanliness.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 26, 2025, 12:08 PM IST

Devotees take holy dip in Maha Kumbh (Photo/ANI)

The Maha Kumbh Mela began on January 13 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, at the Triveni Sangam. Lakhs of devotees take holy dips daily where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers meet. 

article_image2

So far, Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, President Draupadi Murmu, and others have taken holy dips at Triveni Sangam. 

article_image3

Maha Kumbh 2025: Stunning DRONE View of Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj!

As the Maha Kumbh Mela concludes today, lakhs of people have started gathering like an ocean. Police are intensifying precautionary measures. 

article_image4

A devotee told ANI news agency: He expressed his joy about participating on the last day of the Maha Kumbh. We came here with great enthusiasm...

article_image5

Mahakumbh Mela

15,000 sanitation workers have set a new Guinness World Record by cleaning in many places. Results are expected on February 27.

Standing strong: How the Indian Army prepared to counter Pakistan Post-Pulwama and Balakot ddr

'Hindi imposition' row: Actor-politician Ranjana Natchiyaar quits BJP, joins Vijay's TVK ddr

Maha Kumbh marks grand culmination today- 45 days, 65 crore devotees, Rs 3 lakh crore revenue, expenses & more shk

Temperature soars in Kerala, IMD sounds yellow alert in Kasaragod and Kannur districts; Details anr

Gujarat: 'Shivling' stolen from Dwarka temple on Mahashivratri eve; police launch search anr

Qatar Gold Rate on February 26 2025: Check 22k, 24k, 18k gold price anr

Delimitation debate: Will south Indian states lose MP seats due to population-based redistribution? AJR

Maha Shivratri 2025: Mahakaleshwar to Omkareshwar; 12 Jyotirlingas to visit this Shiv Ratri ATG

iQOO Neo 10R 5G: Launch date CONFIRMED! Check expected specifications, price and more gcw

Karisma Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 6 expensive divorces in Bollywood RBA

North East Pulse | Goalpara's Tourism Gem in Assam - Urpad Beel

Maha Shivratri 2025: Top 10 BHAJANS to Celebrate Lord Shiva!

Railway BOOST for Northeast! ₹10,400 Cr Allocated, Says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Shahid Kapoor’s Top 10 Party Hits on His BIRTHDAY; You Can't Resist to Hit DANCE Floor!

Deputy CM Parvesh Verma Accuses AAP of DELAYING CAG Report in Assembly Ruckus!

