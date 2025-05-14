- Home
MP Weather Update: 25 districts are under alert for heavy storms and rain, with temperatures reaching up to 42°C! Learn how moisture from the Arabian Sea has changed the weather, and when the monsoon is expected to arrive
| Published : May 14 2025, 09:48 AM
2 Min read
17
Image Credit : pixal
Weather changes till May 17, moisture from Arabian Sea increases activity
The weather in Madhya Pradesh is changing rapidly. Moisture coming from the Arabian Sea has increased instability in many parts of the state. On one hand, strong sunlight and humidity are troubling people, while on the other hand, thunderstorms and rain continue. Heavy thunderstorms and rain are expected in many districts of the state till May 17.
27
Image Credit : social media
Thunderstorm and rain alert in these 25 districts today
The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms and rain in Bhopal, Morena, Bhind, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Alirajpur, Barwani, Khargone, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Harda, Dewas, Sehore, Shajapur, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Mandla, and Balaghat for Wednesday. Showers are likely in these districts along with strong winds. Along with this, a warning has been issued to be cautious of lightning strikes.
37
Image Credit : social media
Temperature rise, Khajuraho reaches 42.4 degrees
While the weather has turned cold in many parts of the state, the heat has also started showing its colors. On Tuesday, the highest temperature was recorded at 42.4°C in Khajuraho, 42°C in Nowgong, and 41.8°C in Satna. Temperatures in other major cities were as follows: Bhopal: 38.2°C, Indore: 36.3°C, Gwalior: 41.4°C, Jabalpur: 38.8°C, Ujjain: 38.5°C, Pachmarhi: 31.8°C (coldest).
47
Image Credit : pixal
People troubled by humidity amid rain and thunderstorms
Heavy rain and strong winds lashed many cities including Bhopal in the afternoon. Half an hour of heavy rain left the roads waterlogged in Bhopal. Waves up to 1.5 feet were seen rising in the Bada Talab. Heavy rainfall was also recorded in Dhar, Ratlam, and Malajkhand. At the same time, hot and humid winds made people sweat.
57
Image Credit : social media
How will the weather be in the state for the next 4 days?
May 14: Possibility of rain and thunderstorms in 25 districts including Bhopal, Morena, Neemuch, Mandsaur. May 15: Rain alert in 20 districts including Morena, Guna, Barwani, Khandwa, Seoni. May 16: Possibility of rain and strong winds in 18 districts including Indore, Raisen, Pandhurna. May 17: Warning of strong thunderstorms and heavy rain in more than 30 districts.
67
Image Credit : social media
Monsoon may arrive on June 15
According to the Meteorological Department, the monsoon may knock in Madhya Pradesh on June 15. This time the monsoon has started from the Andaman Islands, which will gradually move forward and enter southern Madhya Pradesh (Balaghat, Seoni, Mandla, etc.). After this, the monsoon will spread throughout the state within 10 days.
77
Image Credit : social media
This fluctuation in weather can create a crisis
While rain and strong winds are providing relief from the heat, incidents like lightning strikes and falling trees are a cause for concern. People are being advised to stay indoors and take shelter in safe places during strong winds and rain.
