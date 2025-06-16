- Home
MP Weather Alert Today: Pre-monsoon havoc in Madhya Pradesh! 60+ districts on alert for strong winds, lightning, and heavy rain. Temperature drops up to 11 degrees in some areas. Is the 2025 monsoon unusual? Here's the 4-day forecast
| Published : Jun 16 2025, 09:19 AM
2 Min read
17
Image Credit : iSTOCK
MP Weather Alert: Statewide Storms and Winds
Pre-monsoon chaos in MP. Red alert for heavy rain in Narsinghpur and Dindori. Lightning strikes reported. Next 4 days look dangerous.
27
Image Credit : iSTOCK
Which districts will be most affected?
60+ districts warned of heavy rain and winds: Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur to Singrauli, Rewa, Shahdol likely to see high winds (40-60 km/h) and rain. Narsinghpur, Seoni, and Dindori may experience very heavy rainfall.
37
Image Credit : iSTOCK
Child Dies from Lightning Strike
Lightning strikes during MP rains: A 12-year-old returning from a field in Bhopal's Kekdia village was struck by lightning and died. This incident raises concerns across the state. Stay vigilant about lightning.
47
Image Credit : iSTOCK
MP Temperature Drops Suddenly
Narsinghpur's temperature dropped by 11.4 degrees. Khajuraho, Nowgong, Damoh, Sidhi, and Tikamgarh also saw 5-6 degree drops. This sudden weather change signals the approaching monsoon.
57
Image Credit : iSTOCK
When will the monsoon arrive in MP?
IMD announces monsoon arrival in the next 1-2 days. Three cyclonic circulations, a trough line, and a western disturbance are active, causing the stormy weather. The southwest monsoon may enter MP in the next 48 hours.
67
Image Credit : iSTOCK
4-Day District-Wise Alert Timetable
Full list from June 16-19: Where's the risk? - June 16: Narsinghpur, Dindori - Heavy Rain - June 17: Balaghat, Sagar - Heavy Rain - June 18: Seoni, Mandla - Alert - June 19: Rewa, Sidhi - Orange Alert 50+ districts on alert daily.
77
Image Credit : iSTOCK
Staying Safe in Stormy Weather
Stay indoors during lightning, avoid mobile phones. Don't stand in fields, under trees, or in open areas. Follow weather updates and alerts. Precautions save lives.
