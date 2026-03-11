PMK chief Anbumani Ramadoss expressed confidence that the AIADMK-led NDA will win over 200 seats in the upcoming Tamil Nadu polls. He criticized the DMK government for poor law and order, rising crime, and corruption, citing public anger.

Pattali Makkal Katchi president Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday exuded confidence over the outcome of the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu asserting that AIADMK-led NDA in Tamil Nadu will secure 200 plus seats in the polls. Speaking to ANI, Ramadoss said people are upset with DMK government over law and order situation in the state. "This is the third meeting that PM Modi is attending in Tamil Nadu in the last 3-4 weeks. The AIADMK-led NDA in Tamil Nadu is going very strong. People are very angry with the current DMK Govt. There is no law and order. Crime against women and children are highest in the country. Corruption is at its peak. People are very upset, cutting across all sections of society. Our alliance in Tamil Nadu is very confident of 200 plus seats in the coming assembly elections," Ramadoss told ANI.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has a total of 234 elected seats.

Piyush Goyal Expresses Confidence in NDA's Victory

Earlier, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, on Wednesday, expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to achieve a victory in the upcoming state assembly elections, effectively ending the tenure of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government. Goyal said that the NDA's seat-sharing pact for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be finalised in a "friendly manner". Expressing confidence in the NDA's victory in the polls, BJP leader Piyush Goyal said that the alliance will form the government under AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Tamil Nadu is scheduled to hold elections in the first half of this year. (ANI)