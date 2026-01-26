Lucknow Weather LATEST Update: Foggy Start, Pleasant Day Predicted on January 26
Lucknow weather on January 26 may see morning fog and chilly conditions, with sunshine later offering some relief. Check the full forecast to plan Republic Day celebrations smoothly.
Lucknow Weather on Monday
On Republic Day, Jan 26, 2026, Lucknow's weather will be mostly clear and pleasant. The IMD says the sky will be clear, with light to moderate morning fog reducing visibility.
Lucknow Weather Today
On Republic Day, the minimum temperature in Lucknow is expected to be around 14°C, with a maximum of 28°C. It'll be chilly in the morning and at night, but sunny and comfy in the afternoon.
Light Wind
Wind speed in Lucknow will be 4-9 km/h from the northwest. Light winds will keep the weather stable. Humidity will be around 50-60%. No rainfall is expected.
Cold Evening
As evening falls, temps may drop back to around 14°C. Wear warm clothes if you're going out. The AQI might be moderate, so be careful in the morning. Travellers should be cautious of the fog.
Lucknow Weather
Republic Day events in Lucknow are in full swing, and the weather seems to be cooperating. Experts advise taking precautions against the cold weather.
