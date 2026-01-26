Kanpur Weather LATEST Update: How Will Republic Day Weather Be Like? Check Forecast
Kanpur Weather LATEST Update: Will the weather in Kanpur be clear on January 26, 2026, or will the cold play spoilsport? Get the scoop on the temperature, sunshine, and the complete Kanpur weather update for Republic Day
Kanpur Weather
Expect clear, sunny weather in Kanpur on Jan 26, 2026. Republic Day won't see dense fog or a cold wave. A mild morning chill will turn into a warm, comfortable day as the sun comes out.
Temperature
On Jan 26, sunrise is at 6:55 AM and sunset at 5:40 PM. Temps will rise fast, with strong sun in the afternoon. Wind speed will be 11 km/h with 44% humidity. No rain is expected.
Late January Weather
Kanpur's late-Jan temps will be above normal. While usually 25-27°C, strong sun will make it feel warmer. Good news: minimal fog means clear visibility and smooth morning traffic.
Temperature Drop
Recently, temps in Kanpur dropped to 7-10°C. By Jan 26, it will improve, with temps around 17-29°C. Light clouds might appear after Jan 28, but no major rain is expected this month.
Light Clothes
Wear light warm clothes for mornings/evenings. Those with allergies should avoid strong sun. Use sunscreen for parades. Overall, Jan 26 will be a great, worry-free weather day for Kanpur.
